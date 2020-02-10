Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia expect big things from Mets bullpen in 2020

Once the New York Mets signed Dellin Betances, the outlook of their bullpen changed. All of the sudden, there is now a belief that the Mets' bullpen could be a strength in 2020.

In fact, even some Mets relief pitchers believe 2020 is going to be a big year for the bullpen.

"I think we have a great bullpen," Edwin Diaz said according to SNY. "If we're healthy, we're definitely going to be one the best bullpens in the league."

Diaz will be a huge factor in how this Mets bullpen pans out in 2020. The 25-year-old relief pitcher is coming off of the worst season of his MLB career. In 2019, Diaz, who was regarded as arguably the best closer in baseball going into the year, had a career-high 5.59 ERA, along with allowing career-highs in hits (58) and home runs (15).

Diaz isn't the only relief pitcher expecting big things from this bullpen. Jeurys Familia is as well.

"I think our bullpen is the best bullpen right now in the big leagues," Familia said according to SNY. "If everybody's healthy, I think we're going to do something special this year."

Familia, like Diaz, struggled in 2019. His 5.70 ERA was the second-highest of his career, outside of his 5.84 ERA in 2012 when he appeared in just eight games. Familia's biggest issue in 2019 was command. He walked a career-high 42 batters. Like Diaz, Familia was supposed to have a major role in the Mets bullpen, in his case as the setup man. But, that didn't last particularly long because of his struggles.

Diaz and Familia pointed to health being key to the bullpen's success. That's certainly a huge factor, but, arguably more important is the performance of Diaz and Familia. With Seth Lugo, Justin Wilson, and Dellin Betances, the Mets have some nice bullpen pieces. But, the struggles of Diaz and Familia in 2019 were costly to the Mets, and you have to wonder if they'll bounce back in 2020.

If they do rebound in 2020, this bullpen has the potential to be one of the best in baseball. But, it's so difficult to project how an MLB bullpen will perform in a season because of the inconsistencies each year by relief pitchers.

We'll find out a lot about the Mets' bullpen in Spring Training. But, if the 2019 Mets season taught us anything, it's that you never know what you'll get out of relief pitchers during the regular season.