Edwin Diaz Reveals Four-Word Plea to Close Out Mets' Playoff-Clincher
After winning what might have been the most exciting game of the MLB's regular season, the New York Mets are headed to the playoffs.
You surely know by now that we're talking about the Mets' back-and-forth, agonizing yet thrilling 8-7 win during Game 1 of their away doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.
After being down 3-0 headed into the eighth inning, the Mets rallied for 6 runs in the top of the frame to take the lead. They then conceded 2 runs in the bottom of the eighth before Francisco Lindor sent a two-run shot into the right field bleachers in the ninth, giving New York an 8-7 advantage.
Then Mets closer Edwin Diaz — who entered the game in the eighth and conceded two runs — shut the door in the bottom of the ninth to send New York to the postseason.
However, Diaz nearly didn't return to the mound for the final inning after his shaky eighth A September 30 article from SNY's John Flanigan revealed that Diaz had to plea with first-year manager Carlos Mendoza to return to the mound after Lindor's home run.
“It was tough, I came in in the eighth and they battled,” Diaz said in the article. “But after I saw the homer from Lindor I told Mendy that I’m going back no matter what. I told him I don’t care what you say, I’m going back out and getting this win for the team.
"He fought me on it a little bit, but I told him I got this (expletive),” Diaz said.
And indeed Diaz did.