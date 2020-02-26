Edwin Diaz struggles in 2020 Spring Training debut

The New York Mets bullpen has potential heading into the 2020 season, but they're going to need a bounce back year from Edwin Diaz. It wasn't long ago that Diaz, who is coming off of the worst season of his career, was regarded as one of the best closers in the MLB.

Unfortunately for Diaz, he did not get off to a good start in his Spring Training debut against the Houston Astros.

In one inning of work, Diaz allowed two earned runs, three hits, and picked up the loss as the Mets fell 4-2 to the Astros. He did strike out one batter.

"I felt good out there," Diaz said through interpreter Alan Suriel in a video provided by MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "A little bit anxious because it was the first time being out there in a real game and facing real batters. Other than that I felt really good."

Obviously it's just one Spring Training game, so there's no need to panic yet. But, it's something to keep an eye on because if Diaz can not turn it around during Spring Training, it's hard to see Luis Rojas naming him the team's Opening Day closer. Expectations were high when the Mets acquired Diaz in a trade before the 2019 season, but unfortunately he has not lived up to the hype in New York so far.

The Mets have not yet given up on Diaz, as his stuff is still there. It seems that the 25-year-old just needs to regain his confidence because it wasn't that long ago when he was an All-Star closer.

It certainly wasn't the start to spring that Edwin Diaz was looking for as he looks to prove that he's capable of being the closer of the Mets. Diaz is going to have to be better, as all eyes are on him during Spring Training to see if he can turn this thing around.