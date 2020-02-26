Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Edwin Diaz struggles in 2020 Spring Training debut

Michael Natale

The New York Mets bullpen has potential heading into the 2020 season, but they're going to need a bounce back year from Edwin Diaz. It wasn't long ago that Diaz, who is coming off of the worst season of his career, was regarded as one of the best closers in the MLB. 

Unfortunately for Diaz, he did not get off to a good start in his Spring Training debut against the Houston Astros. 

In one inning of work, Diaz allowed two earned runs, three hits, and picked up the loss as the Mets fell 4-2 to the Astros. He did strike out one batter. 

"I felt good out there," Diaz said through interpreter Alan Suriel in a video provided by MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "A little bit anxious because it was the first time being out there in a real game and facing real batters. Other than that I felt really good." 

Obviously it's just one Spring Training game, so there's no need to panic yet. But, it's something to keep an eye on because if Diaz can not turn it around during Spring Training, it's hard to see Luis Rojas naming him the team's Opening Day closer. Expectations were high when the Mets acquired Diaz in a trade before the 2019 season, but unfortunately he has not lived up to the hype in New York so far. 

The Mets have not yet given up on Diaz, as his stuff is still there. It seems that the 25-year-old just needs to regain his confidence because it wasn't that long ago when he was an All-Star closer. 

It certainly wasn't the start to spring that Edwin Diaz was looking for as he looks to prove that he's capable of being the closer of the Mets. Diaz is going to have to be better, as all eyes are on him during Spring Training to see if he can turn this thing around. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mets reportedly toying with idea of starting season without fifth starter

The Amazin's might adapt an unusual approach to the starting rotation.

Rick Laughland

Wilson Ramos hoping offseason adjustments pay off in 2020

Ramos expects his new approach at the plate to result in less ground balls.

Michael Natale

Porcello, Stroman Struggle a Bit in Spring Opener

Plenty of Good and Bad in the Mets Spring Training Opener

Michael Cohen

The New York Mets Have Great Uncertainty Surrounding Starting Rotation

How Will the Mets Starting Rotation Look in 2020?

Justin Rimpi

Steve Cohen not giving up hope on taking over majority control of Mets

The billionaire is in relentless pursuit of owning the Mets.

Rick Laughland

Yoenis Cespedes dodging the media during Spring Training is latest reminder he's not worth the Mets resigning

The Mets slugger was not upfront about his injury with fans or the media.

Rick Laughland

by

metszer

First injury of Mets' Spring Training hits as Seth Lugo breaks toe in Hotel Incident

Mets reliever suffers a minor injury at his hotel.

Rick Laughland

Can Yoenis Cespedes be an everyday player in 2020?

Cespedes will be a free agent after the 2020 season.

Michael Natale

Tim Tebow turns down offer from XFL to stay with Mets's minors in pursuit of MLB dreams

Former Heisman Trophy winner wants to stay with the Amazin's over a second chance at professional football.

Rick Laughland

Brodie Van Wagenen fires back at Zack Wheeler for taking shots at Mets

The former Mets pitcher doesn't have warm and fuzzy feelings for the Amazin's.

Rick Laughland