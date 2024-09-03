Elite Starter 'Expected' to Hit Free Agency; Should New York Mets Pursue?
With several of their key starters set to hit the free agent market, the New York Mets will have some heavy lifting to do when it comes to assembling their rotation ahead of 2025.
Not only are Luis Severino and Jose Quintana pitching on expiring deals, lefty Sean Manaea, who has performed like the Mets' ace as of late, is expected to opt-out of his contract as well.
So, that's where this two-time All-Star starter comes in, who would be an ideal fit for the Mets.
Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has been one of the most consistent arms in baseball across the past two seasons. He will turn 35 in February and makes sense as a short-term option for the Mets.
Although Eovaldi is nearing a $20 million vesting option with the Rangers for next season, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports believes he will opt out and test the free agent market instead.
"Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi needs to pitch just 16 more innings to trigger a vesting option for $20 million in 2025," Nightengale wrote. "Yet, the way he's pitching, he's expected to hit the free agent market. He was marvelous for the Rangers, who have gone 29-20 in his starts the past two regular seasons, and 6-0 in the postseason."
Eovaldi went 5-0 with a 2.95 ERA last October, helping the Rangers capture a World Series title. He was also an important arm for the Boston Red Sox in their 2018 run to a World Series championship as well.
This season, the right-hander is 10-7 with a 3.68 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 140 innings and 24 starts.
The Mets could use this type of production in their rotation next year if they lose Severino and/or Manaea.
New York could potentially sign Eovaldi to a multi-year deal of 2-3 years that's north of $20 million per season thus exceeding his vesting option for 2025.
The expectation is that the Mets will get back to their spending ways this winter. If this proves to be the case, re-signing Severino and Manaea, plus adding Eovaldi would create a strong rotation with a healthy Kodai Senga.