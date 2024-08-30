Ex-Mets Fan-Favorite Surprisingly Available Making Reunion Possible
One former New York Mets fan-favorite surprisingly is available.
Former Mets outfielder Tommy Pham has had a roller coaster of a season. He signed with the Chicago White Sox for the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Pham began the season with Chicago and appeared in 70 games slashing .266/.330/.380 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.
He was one of the more talked about trade options ahead of the deadline and was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. Pham appeared in 23 games with the Cardinals but didn't have as much success slashing .206/.286/.368 with two home runs and 12 RBIs.
He likely will be looking for a new opportunity soon as he reportedly was placed on waivers on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"After days of contemplation, the St. Louis Cardinals are placing outfielder Tommy Pham on waivers, according to team sources," Woo said. "The move comes just ahead of (Major League Baseball's) postseason eligibility deadline of Sept. 1
"Pham is eligible to play for the Cardinals until he is claimed by another organization. If he is not claimed, he will remain with St. Louis. If a team does not claim him ahead of Sunday's deadline, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason with a new team."
Pham spent some time with the Mets in 2023. He appeared in 79 games and slashed .268/.348/.472 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs. Plus, he was loved in the Mets' clubhouse. If they want to add another boost as they attempt to make a run at a playoff spot, they should place a claim before another team can.
More MLB: Mets Given Surprising Odds To Land Yankees Superstar Slugger Juan Soto