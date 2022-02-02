Ex-Mets GM Omar Minaya To Join MLB As Amateur Scouting Consultant

He will now be able to say that he has done it all.

Former Mets general manager Omar Minaya is joining Major League Baseball as an amateur scouting consultant, per league announcement on Wednesday.

Minaya will continue his unprecedented MLB career by advising the league's baseball operations department on both domestic and international scouting initiatives.

"Omar is a highly respected figure across our sport who will help shape our future initiatives in the amateur space," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement on Feb. 2. "We are pleased that he will provide his scouting expertise and experience as a senior executive with multiple MLB clubs. We welcome Omar and look forward to his contributions."

Minaya began his career as a scout with the Texas Rangers back in 1984, before becoming the first ever Latino general manager in MLB history with the Montreal Expos in 2002. Minaya was the Mets' assistant GM from 1998 to 2001.

"For four decades, scouting has been a true passion of mine," Minaya said. "It is an honor for me to assist Major League Baseball to ensure the scouting industry remains the lifeblood of this game. As baseball evolves, scouting has changed, and I'm excited to be part of how the industry moves forward in scouting players."

Minaya was hired as the Mets' GM ahead of the 2005 season, and immediately made a series of big splash moves that included signing dominant starting pitcher Pedro Martinez and All-Star center fielder Carlos Beltran.

After the Mets produced three straight losing seasons under Steve Phillips and Jim Duquette from 2002 to 2004, the team quickly improved upon Minaya's arrival. From 2005 to 2008, the Mets put together four straight winning campaigns and captured their first National League East division title since 1988 during the 2006 season.

However, back-to-back losing efforts in 2009 and 2010 led to Minaya's eventual dismissal as Mets' GM. He later joined the San Diego Padres as senior vice president of baseball operations, which is a position he served in through the 2014 season. This stop also included a brief stint as the Padres' interim co-GM as well.

Since leaving the Padres, Minaya worked for the MLB Players Association until December of 2017, before rejoining the Mets as a special assistant, which was a role he held until November of 2020.