Ex-Mets' GM Reveals Major Concern About Pete Alonso
Although the New York Mets’ current hot streak has injected the franchise with a lot of optimism, the questions about star first baseman Pete Alonso’s future with the team remains unresolved.
Alonso (whose 207 home runs since making his 2019 debut is the most in MLB) is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.
And while most Mets fans want to see their team re-sign Alonso because they believe he’ll continue to produce as he has in the past, former Mets General Manager Steve Phillips doesn’t see it that way.
During a Monday conversation with Brian Kenny and The New York Post’s Jon Heyman on MLB Network’s “MLB Now” show, Phillips (who was the Mets’ GM from 1997-2003) said, “Here’s what I think is the issue with these first basemen: When they age, to your point — they’re big guys, slow guys, one position on the field, they’re bats to be productive.”
“So (St. Louis Cardinals first baseman) Paul Goldschmidt has declined significantly hitting the fastball 95 (mph) and above,” Phillips continued. “Alonso, every year since his first year has gone down (on hitting fastballs). He’s hitting .196 this year on pitches 95 and above. ... That’s where the aging player goes.”
Phillips added that, “I’m worried about Alonso. I’m OK for the next 3-4 years, but I’m not in at 34, 35, 36-years-old.”
Statcast shows that Alonso has faced the 18th-most 95 mph + fastballs (227) in MLB this season. He has batted .196/.288/.391 against these pitches.
A fair player comparison for Alonso in this regard would be Atlanta Braves’ 30-year-old first baseman Matt Olson. Not only do Alonso and Olson play the same position, but they’re each primarily power hitters and Olson is about eight months older than Alonso.
Olson has seen the 5th-most 95 + mph fastballs (260) in MLB this season. But he’s hitting .273/.333/.418 against them, which is noticeably better than Alonso.
Alonso’s ability to hit the fastball will be an interesting story to watch as 2024 continues, considering how it might affect his market in free agency.