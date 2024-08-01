Ex-Mets Hurler Surprisingly On Market After Being DFA'd By Contender
One former member of the New York Mets surprisingly is available.
Former Met Rafael Montero has been with the Houston Astros since 2021 and even signed a large three-year deal worth over $34 million but was designated for assignment on Wednesday, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Astros DFA reliever Rafael Montero who was in the 2nd year of a 3-year, $34. 5 million contract, which is 7 weeks after releasing Jose Abreu, who was in the 2nd year of a 3-year, $58.5 million contract," Nightengale said.
Montero hasn't looked great over the last two seasons but that's a lot of money on the books to designate someone for assignment. Before being DFA'd, Montero had a 4.70 ERA in 41 appearances with the Astros. He struggled in 2023 and had a 5.08 ERA in 68 outings.
Before signing his big deal, he shined in 2022 with a 2.37 ERA in 71 appearances. It's unclear why he has struggled since landing his big deal, but now clubs will have the opportunity to claim him off waivers. That likely won't happen, though, because a team would then need to absorb the large contract. If he goes unclaimed, he could hit free agency and land elsewhere, though.
Montero began his big league career as a member of the Mets and spent the first four seasons of his career with the club from 2014-2017. Don't be surprised if he finds a new opportunity in the near future with a club hoping to get him back to his 2022 production.
