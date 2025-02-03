Ex-Mets Slugger Could Reunite With Dark Horse Team in Free Agency
On February 2, it was announced that 2024 World Series champion Jack Flaherty had agreed to a two-year deal with the Detroit Tigers that's worth $35 million with an opt-out after the 2025 season.
The New York Mets were never really connected to Flaherty this offseason, as it appears that they're set with how their starting pitching is currently configured for this upcoming campaign.
But Flaherty returning to the Tigers was still newsworthy because he started the 2024 season with Detroit before getting traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at last year's trade deadline.
Flaherty's willingness to return to Detroit adds another quality player to the Tigers' offseason haul, which includes them signing former New York Yankees players Tommy Kahnle and Gleyber Torres, along with right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb.
Detroit is clearly trying to build on their resurgent second half of the 2024 regular season, which earned them a playoff berth. And in a February 2 article, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that they'll continue their signing spree by acquiring former Mets slugger J.D. Martinez.
"If the Tigers are willing to make Colt Keith, Jace Jung and Spencer Torkelson compete for one spot in the starting lineup, a reunion with J.D. Martinez would give them the proven veteran run producers their lineup is lacking. The versatility of Matt Vierling gives them additional flexibility, as he can play in the outfield when Jung is at third base," Reuter wrote after slotting Martinez in as the Tigers' DH and cleanup hitter in a 2025 Opening Day lineup prediction.
Martinez spent all of the 2014-2016 seasons with the Tigers before getting traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the 2017 trade deadline. In 120 games for the Mets in the 2024 regular season, Martinez hit .235 with a .726 OPS, 16 home runs, and 69 RBIs.
Martinez recently made it clear that he plans to keep playing in 2025. Perhaps he'll do so in Detroit.