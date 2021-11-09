Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Ex-Nationals Executive Adam Cromie Has 'Real Shot' To Become Mets' Next GM
    It is beginning to sound like the Mets are zeroing in on a GM hire.
    Jones Day

    The Mets long and drawn out search for a general manager appears to be coming to a head.

    That's right, you heard that correctly, the Mets have pivoted to looking for a GM.

    On Tuesday morning, Mets team president Sandy Alderson spoke at GM meetings in Carlsbad, California and implied that the organization is unlikely to hire a president of baseball operations as initially planned.

    Instead, they will continue to interview candidates for their GM role. According to Alderson, they should know more by later in the week, but he is hopeful that the hire will be someone whom he has already spoken with.

    Afterwards, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reported that former Washington Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie is in the mix for the Mets' GM job.

    Cromie spent a decade in the Nationals organization, working his way up to vice president and assistant GM in 2014. He has vast experience in baseball operations and analytics, however, he left the Nats' to become a lawyer in 2017.

    Regardless, Joel Sherman of The New York Post is hearing that Cromie has a "real shot" to land the Mets' GM role. And SNY's Andy Martino reported that Cromie is a serious candidate as well. 

    While the Mets are still considering a few other candidates for this vacancy, Cromie is a serious option. Discussions are expected to continue following the conclusion of GM meetings later in the week.

    Cromie currently works for the law firm Jones Day in Pittsburgh, where his role focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and general corporate matters, per his LinkedIn page

