Skip to main content

Ex-New York Mets Reliever Signs With Red Sox

The Mets officially lost their lone lefty reliever from last season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Mets have lost their lone left-handed reliever from this past season.

The Boston Red Sox have signed Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2024.

In his lone season with the Mets, Rodriguez posted a 4.47 ERA across 50.1 innings. The southpaw showed flashes at times, but was never able to find any consistency on the mound in Queens, resulting in a -0.2 bWAR.

Rodriguez's signature moment as a Met was when he helped toss a combined no-hitter against the Phillies in April.

The Mets acquired Rodriguez towards the end of spring training in a deal that sent fellow reliever Miguel Castro to the Yankees.

Rodriguez, 31, was a part of the Texas Rangers' package that saw Joey Gallo land in the Bronx with the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rodriguez has a 4.56 ERA across five career big-league seasons with the Phillies, Rangers and Mets.

With Rodriguez off the board, the Mets will continue their efforts to rebuild their bullpen. At the moment, Edwin Diaz, Drew Smith and John Curtiss are the only Mets relievers under contract.

Read More:

- Mets Prioritizing Jacob deGrom, Yankees Showing Interest

- Justin Verlander Could be Possibility if Mets Lose Jacob deGrom

- Mets Hope to Re-Sign Adam Ottavino

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Edwin DiazDrew SmithJohn CurtissNew York Mets

Read More

MLB Insider: New York Mets Could Sign These 2 Pitchers

Ex-New York Mets Reliever Signs With Red Sox

New York Mets Prioritizing Jacob deGrom, Yankees Showing Interest

Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

MLB Insider: New York Mets Could Sign These 2 Pitchers

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom has a "good deal of interest" in re-signing with the Mets.
News

New York Mets Prioritizing Jacob deGrom, Yankees Showing Interest

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets, who could lose Jacob deGrom in free agency, have reportedly spoken with Justin Verlander and Jameson Taillon.
News

Justin Verlander Could be Possibility if New York Mets Lose Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
USATSI_18705362
News

New York Mets to Non-Tender Dom Smith

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are hoping to re-sign their best reliever from last season, not named Edwin Diaz.
News

New York Mets Hope to Re-Sign Adam Ottavino

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets made a deal with the Marlins that saw two pitchers go to Queens.
News

New York Mets Acquire 2 Pitchers in Trade with Marlins

By Pat Ragazzo
Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

MLB Insider Predicts Brandon Nimmo Contract in Free Agency

By Pat Ragazzo
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) returns to the dugout after replacing the pitcher during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Wins National League Manager of the Year

By Rob Piersall