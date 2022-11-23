Ex-New York Mets Reliever Signs With Red Sox

The Mets have lost their lone left-handed reliever from this past season.

The Boston Red Sox have signed Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2024.

In his lone season with the Mets, Rodriguez posted a 4.47 ERA across 50.1 innings. The southpaw showed flashes at times, but was never able to find any consistency on the mound in Queens, resulting in a -0.2 bWAR.

Rodriguez's signature moment as a Met was when he helped toss a combined no-hitter against the Phillies in April.

The Mets acquired Rodriguez towards the end of spring training in a deal that sent fellow reliever Miguel Castro to the Yankees.

Rodriguez, 31, was a part of the Texas Rangers' package that saw Joey Gallo land in the Bronx with the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline.

Rodriguez has a 4.56 ERA across five career big-league seasons with the Phillies, Rangers and Mets.

With Rodriguez off the board, the Mets will continue their efforts to rebuild their bullpen. At the moment, Edwin Diaz, Drew Smith and John Curtiss are the only Mets relievers under contract.

Read More:

- Mets Prioritizing Jacob deGrom, Yankees Showing Interest

- Justin Verlander Could be Possibility if Mets Lose Jacob deGrom

- Mets Hope to Re-Sign Adam Ottavino

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.