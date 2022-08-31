Skip to main content

Sources: Houston Astros Offered Michael Conforto Multi-Year Deal

Sources: Houston Astros made a multi-year contract offer to Michael Conforto.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NEW YORK - This former Mets outfielder has been drawing interest from a number of contending teams.

According to sources, free agent Michael Conforto was recently offered a two-year, $30 million contract by the Houston Astros. 

But while several playoff bound clubs have had recent dialogue with Conforto's camp, there has been no indication that a deal is close. If Conforto does not sign on with a team by the end of the day, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason. 

Conforto's agent Scott Boras previously stated there was a chance that the outfielder could DH for a contending team in September. 

Conforto went unsigned in free agency after injuring his shoulder during an offseason workout. He then opted to undergo surgery in April. 

Should the 29-year-old remain unsigned for the rest of the season, he will once again be included in the free agent class for the second straight year this winter. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his final season with the Mets, Conforto hit 14 home runs, drove in 55 RBI, and hit .232 with a .729 OPS across 125 games in 2021.

Conforto rejected the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer. After the conclusion of the MLB Draft in late-July, Conforto is no longer tied to a compensatory draft pick. 

Read More:

Mets Injury Updates: Tylor Megill, Brett Baty, Luis Guillorme

- Why Mets Should Call Up Mark Vientos

- Ray Knight Blasts Wilpons at Mets' Old Timers Day

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Michael ConfortoNew York Mets

Read More

Sources: Houston Astros Offered Michael Conforto Multi-Year Deal

New York Mets Injury Updates: Tylor Megill, Brett Baty, Luis Guillorme

Why New York Mets Should Call Up Mark Vientos

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) celebrates after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Tylor Megill, Brett Baty, Luis Guillorme

By Pat Ragazzo
Mar 13, 2022; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos reacts before taking batting practice during spring training.
News

Why New York Mets Should Call Up Mark Vientos

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after coming out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Update: Carlos Carrasco Nearing Return

By Pat Ragazzo
Ray Knight didn't hold back when talking about the Wilpons.
News

Ray Knight Blasts Wilpons at New York Mets' Old Timers Day

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Hoping to Keep Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
Report: New York Mets not ruling out top prospect Francisco Alvarez's MLB debut in 2022.
News

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez Dealing With Ankle Injury

By Pat Ragazzo
Eduardo Escobar won't be the Mets' every day third baseman after returning from IL.
News

What Return of Eduardo Escobar Means for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets are retiring Willie Mays' No. 24.
News

New York Mets Retire Willie Mays' Number

By Pat Ragazzo