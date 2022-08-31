Sources: Houston Astros Offered Michael Conforto Multi-Year Deal

NEW YORK - This former Mets outfielder has been drawing interest from a number of contending teams.

According to sources, free agent Michael Conforto was recently offered a two-year, $30 million contract by the Houston Astros.

But while several playoff bound clubs have had recent dialogue with Conforto's camp, there has been no indication that a deal is close. If Conforto does not sign on with a team by the end of the day, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason.

Conforto's agent Scott Boras previously stated there was a chance that the outfielder could DH for a contending team in September.

Conforto went unsigned in free agency after injuring his shoulder during an offseason workout. He then opted to undergo surgery in April.

Should the 29-year-old remain unsigned for the rest of the season, he will once again be included in the free agent class for the second straight year this winter.

In his final season with the Mets, Conforto hit 14 home runs, drove in 55 RBI, and hit .232 with a .729 OPS across 125 games in 2021.

Conforto rejected the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer. After the conclusion of the MLB Draft in late-July, Conforto is no longer tied to a compensatory draft pick.

