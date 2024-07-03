Ex-Yankees Superstar Hurler Could Be Exactly Who Mets Need This Summer
The New York Mets certainly have been exciting lately.
New York has completely turned things around and has been fun to watch. The Mets have been great on the field and have produced some fun moments off the field thanks in large part to the addition of José Iglesias.
The Mets are trending in the right direction and should get even better in the near future. The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just a few weeks away and it seems like the Mets could end up adding.
It already has been mentioned that the Mets could use some help in the bullpen and there will be some intriguing players available. Former New York Yankees superstar and current Pittsburgh Pirates fireballer Aroldis Chapman was called the fifth-best late-inning reliever available by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Eno Sarris and could make a lot of sense for the Mets.
"Late-inning relievers: Mason Miller, (Right-handed pitcher), Oakland Athletics, Tanner Scott, (Left-handed pitcher), Miami Marlins, Paul Sewalkd, (Right-handed pitcher), Arizona Diamondbacks, Ryan Pressly, (Right-handed pitcher), Houston Astros, (and) Aroldis Chapman, (Left-handed pitcher), Pirates," Gleeman and Sarris said. "It's a decent list. On it, you'll find lefties with 100 MPH fastballs (Aroldis Chapman), righties who throw nearly underhand and befuddle hitters (Tyler Rogers), elite sweepers (Adam Ottavino), and low-slot, high-velo lefties (Jake Diekman)."
If Chapman ends up actually being available, he could be just what the Mets need. He has logged a 3.90 ERA so far this season in 36 appearances and still is in the 97th percentile in fastball velocity. Pairing him with Edwin Díaz would form a fearsome duo at the end of games. Plus, he already has found success in New York. Maybe he could find some more this summer.
