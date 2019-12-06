Five Options the Mets Should Consider to Fill Their Fifth Starter Hole

With Zack Wheeler signing with the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets will now need to add another starting pitcher. They do have some options, but it’s hard to see the replacement being as effective as Wheeler, who was the Mets’ number three starter. Needless to say, Zack Wheeler will still be missed. But, the strength of the Mets is still their starting pitching staff. Here’s five options for them to fill their fifth starter hole.

1. Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo has turned into one of the better relief pitchers in baseball. However, being that the Mets likely won’t spend heavy on another starting pitcher, staying in house and moving Lugo to the starting staff is a viable option. While Lugo has thrived as a relief pitcher, he has the makeup to be a starter. We’ve seen him do it before, as he’s started 31 games for the Mets in his career. Moving Lugo to the starting rotation can only work if the Mets strengthen their bullpen this offseason. Whenever the Mets needed a big late-inning out in 2019, he was the guy to step up. Possibly moving to the starting rotation is a good opportunity for Lugo, and he would be a very solid number five starter. With Lugo not having the ability to pitch two days in a row out of the bullpen, it seems like his future is as a starting pitcher. The Mets will have to determine if this is the perfect time to move Lugo back into the starting rotation.

2. Robert Gsellman

Robert Gsellman is another in house candidate the Mets can consider to be their fifth starter, however it’s hard to see him thriving in that role as much as Seth Lugo. The only scenario in which the Mets would likely move Gsellman to the starting rotation over Lugo is if they feel their bullpen cannot be effective without Lugo. Like Lugo, Gsellman has been working out of the bullpen over the last two seasons, but he has not found as much success as Lugo. Maybe moving back to the starting rotation would benefit Gsellman. His best season came in 2016, when he appeared in eight games for the Mets (starting seven of them), and posting a 2.42 ERA. He showed some promise as a starting pitcher that year, however he took steps back in 2017, starting 22 games and having an ERA of 5.19 on the season. Gsellman has since worked out of the Mets bullpen, where he’s been mediocre. Gsellman is still young at age 26. Taking a chance on Gsellman in the starting rotation does have plenty of benefits. The bullpen will still have Lugo, and they would be able use some of that money that they’d use on a free agent starting pitcher to strengthen their bullpen or add a center fielder. This is certainly an interesting option.

3. Rick Porcello

At age 30, Rick Porcello is coming off of a season where he had a career-high 5.52 ERA, so his value is probably at an all-time low. He could be in the price range in which the Mets are looking to pay for a backend of the rotation pitcher. If the Mets were looking to spend big bucks on a starting pitcher, they probably would have re-signed Zack Wheeler. But, they’re on a tight budget, and it seems likely that they’ll use their money for other needs. Of course, it wasn’t that long ago that Porcello won the American League Cy Young Award back in 2016. Throughout his career, he’s always been a solid MLB pitcher. He was never the league’s most dominant pitcher, but he’s a guy who can be relied on to pitch every fifth day. Porcello certainly isn’t Zack Wheeler, but he can still be an effective fifth starter for a very talented Mets starting rotation. The Mets should strongly consider Porcello.

4. Tanner Roark

Since the current free agent starting pitching class is pretty stacked, a guy like Tanner Roark is someone who might be overlooked. Like Rick Porcello, he’s been a solid MLB pitcher throughout his career. He’d probably be in a similar price range to Porcello as well, so it seems like he’d be on the Mets’ radar. Roark was one of the more underrated pitchers in baseball during his time with the Washington Nationals. During his seven seasons in D.C., Roark was 64-54, with 3.59 ERA. Pitching that long for the Nationals, Roark certainly has familiarity with the National League East. Last season, Roark played for the Oakland Athletics and the Cincinnati Reds, and went 10-10 with a 4.35 ERA. Roark is a solid option for the Mets, and he’d certainly be an above-average number five starter.

5. Wade Miley

Wade Miley had a solid start to his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, however he started to take strides back during stops in Boston, Seattle and Baltimore. Over his last two seasons, he has proven to be an effective starting pitcher again. In 2018, he had a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts for the Milwaukee Brewers. Pitching for a very solid Houston Astros rotation in 2019, Miley went 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA. Miley probably isn’t as good of an option as Rick Porcello or Tanner Roark, but he’d still be able to get the job done as the Mets’ number five starter. This is a guy who has been in a lot of different clubhouses, and his experience would be good for some of the younger players on the Mets. The Mets could probably sign Miley on a reasonable deal, and he’d be a nice fallback if they fail to sign some of the other names mentioned above.