Five-Run Fifth Inning Helps Lift Mets to Game 1 Win
With clutch two-out hits and a big five-run inning, the New York Mets took Game 1 in the National League Wild Card Series over the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-4. Just one day after splitting a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves to clinch a playoff spot, New York made a statement against the NL Central champions and took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three set.
Luis Severino got the start for New York on Tuesday, but his outing did not get off to an ideal start. The right-hander gave up three straight hits in the bottom of the first inning to score the game's first run; later in the inning with the bases loaded, Severino hit Rhys Hoskins with a pitch that forced home another run and put New York in a quick 2-0 hole.
However, the Mets responded right back, just like they have all season long.
In the top of the second inning, Mark Vientos led off with a single and Pete Alonso followed with a walk. Jesse Winker, who had missed the last four games with an undisclosed back injury, drove them both in with a triple to tie the game; Starling Marte then drove in Winker from third with a sacrifice fly to give the Mets a 3-2 lead.
This lead only lasted until the bottom of the fourth inning, as the Brewers struck for two more runs against Severino. Jackson Chourio's RBI double tied the game, and an ensuing RBI groundout by William Contreras gave the Brewers the lead right back, 4-3.
But in the top of the fifth inning, the Mets took full control with two-out magic. An infield single by Jose Iglesias tied the game yet again; after another single by Brandon Nimmo loaded the bases, Mark Vientos put New York ahead for good with a two-run knock. Pete Alonso was then intentionally walked to re-load the bases, and pinch-hitter J.D. Martinez capped off the Mets' five-run inning with another two-run single.
"I thought today the at-bats were pretty incredible," Carlos Mendoza said after the game.
Martinez spoke about how great it was for him to drive in two more runs for the Mets when he came off the bench after not finishing the regular season on a strong note.
"Any time you come through, especially with the team, is why I'm here. I wanna win. I wanna be a part of the playoffs. Being on a team like this is an honor for me," Martinez said.
With a commanding 8-4 lead to work with, Severino and the Mets' bullpen wouldn't allow a single Brewer to reach base over the last five innings. The 30-year-old Severino earned his first career playoff win by completing six innings, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three; he additionally retired the last seven Milwaukee batters he faced. Jose Butto and Ryne Stanek then sealed the Game 1 victory with three perfect frames.
"It was a grind since the first inning, I just needed to keep competing," Severino said.
Despite playing two games the night before, Mendoza had confidence in his ballclub's ability to play in a tough playoff environment the next day.
"I knew we were in a good spot when we boarded the plane," New York's skipper said. "We celebrated, we got out of the clubhouse in Atlanta and you could tell right away our mentality was next day, next game."
The Mets will now look to advance to the National League Division Series; Game 2 will get underway on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST with Sean Manaea taking the mound for New York.