For the New York Mets, "It's Time to Be Big Boys"

The New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves for three more games, the Philadelphia Philles for four, the New York Yankees for two and the Los Angeles Dodgers for three over the next couple weeks.

Mark Canha, last week when asked about the upcoming schedule, had a matter of fact answer: "it's time to be big boys."

The Mets are banged up at the moment. Infielder Luis Guillorme is out for 3-4 weeks with a groin injury. Eduardo Escobar isn't playing 100 percent with a side issue. Tomas Nido is out with a non-baseball related illness, and Carlos Carrasco left Monday night's start in the second inning with a side injury of his own.

New York has overall been resilient when faced with injury this year. Of course, Jacob deGrom missed a large chunk of the season with a stress reaction on his right scapula, and Max Scherzer dealt with a strained oblique that sidelined him for several weeks.

Even still, the Mets have hung on this year to hold first place throughout the season.

Right now, that is of utmost importance as this two week span can either separate them from the pack, or it can make September that much more strenuous.

The Mets have channeled a "next man up" mentality at times this season, and now, they will have to again.

Thankfully, this team seems to have a camaraderie that allows them to believe they can hang with the best.

This is the final test of that before the playoffs. It's time to be big boys is right.