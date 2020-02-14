Former Astros J.D. Davis and Jake Marisnick discuss sign-stealing scandal that went on in Houston

As Spring Training looms, anybody who was apart of the 2017 Houston Astros has some explaining to do. That includes current New York Mets players J.D. Davis and Jake Marisnick.

"As a young guy, being exposed to that in 2017 and looking back now and getting a full season under my belt, of course it's regrettable," said Davis in a video provided by SNY. "You feel ashamed to be part of it."

Davis continued and said "I've learned what not to do."

Davis played for the Astros in 2017 and 2018, however, he appeared in just 66 games during his time in Houston before having a breakout 2019 season with the Mets. He did have knowledge of what was going on with the cheating scandal, and that's something that will be apart of him forever. However, as a rookie with a marginal role on the team just trying to make an impact, while what was going on with the Astros was wrong and unethical, it's difficult to hold too much against Davis.

As for Jake Marisnick, he had a little more MLB experience at the time of the cheating scandal than Davis.

"I want to start with apologizing for what happened in 2017," said Marisnick according to a video provided by SNY. "I feel terribly about it. There's a line and it was definitely crossed. I want to say sorry to the fans, Major League Baseball, my peers, and anybody else who was affected by this."

Marisnick continued, saying "I don't want to be a distraction to the Mets clubhouse. But I do recognize that this is a major deal."

Marisnick played for the Astros from 2014 to 2019. He has 36 home runs since 2017, including a career-high 16 long balls in 2017.

For Davis and Marisnick, while their situations might be different in terms of being a rookie or veteran during the time of the cheating scandal, they both still had knowledge of the situation and some involvement. Ultimately, what else is there to say other than sorry?

What happened with the Astros was terrible for baseball, and it doesn't seem like a story that's going away anytime soon.