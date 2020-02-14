Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Former Astros J.D. Davis and Jake Marisnick discuss sign-stealing scandal that went on in Houston

Michael Natale

As Spring Training looms, anybody who was apart of the 2017 Houston Astros has some explaining to do. That includes current New York Mets players J.D. Davis and Jake Marisnick.  

"As a young guy, being exposed to that in 2017 and looking back now and getting a full season under my belt, of course it's regrettable," said Davis in a video provided by SNY. "You feel ashamed to be part of it."

Davis continued and said "I've learned what not to do." 

Davis played for the Astros in 2017 and 2018, however, he appeared in just 66 games during his time in Houston before having a breakout 2019 season with the Mets. He did have knowledge of what was going on with the cheating scandal, and that's something that will be apart of him forever. However, as a rookie with a marginal role on the team just trying to make an impact, while what was going on with the Astros was wrong and unethical, it's difficult to hold too much against Davis. 

As for Jake Marisnick, he had a little more MLB experience at the time of the cheating scandal than Davis. 

"I want to start with apologizing for what happened in 2017," said Marisnick according to a video provided by SNY. "I feel terribly about it. There's a line and it was definitely crossed. I want to say sorry to the fans, Major League Baseball, my peers, and anybody else who was affected by this." 

Marisnick continued, saying "I don't want to be a distraction to the Mets clubhouse. But I do recognize that this is a major deal." 

Marisnick played for the Astros from 2014 to 2019. He has 36 home runs since 2017, including a career-high 16 long balls in 2017. 

For Davis and Marisnick, while their situations might be different in terms of being a rookie or veteran during the time of the cheating scandal, they both still had knowledge of the situation and some involvement. Ultimately, what else is there to say other than sorry? 

What happened with the Astros was terrible for baseball, and it doesn't seem like a story that's going away anytime soon. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Astros Carlos Correa calls report Carlos Beltran forced ex-teammates to comply with sign-stealing system is 'straight up bulls--t'

The former Mets manager is vindicated by ex-teammate.

Rick Laughland

Mets' Fred Wilpon to 'focus on the future' of ownership situation and intends to move 'foward to find a new transaction'

Mets owner speaks to the media.

Rick Laughland

Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia expect big things from Mets bullpen in 2020

Both Diaz and Familia will look to have bounce back seasons in 2020.

Michael Natale

Yoenis Cepedes enters contract year more motivated than ever, but that doesn't mean Mets should consider resigning him

Amazin's should stay away from Yoenis Cespedes after the 2020 season.

Rick Laughland

Jessica Mendoza steps away from special advisor role with Mets; will have new and expanded job at ESPN

Menzoda will continue to work for ESPN in a wide variety of roles.

Michael Natale

Mets officially acknowledge deal for Wilpons to sell team to Steve Cohen is off; Wilpons still actively looking to sell team

Things have gone haywire in Queens.

Rick Laughland

The Wilpons and Steve Cohen release statements as sale of Mets falls through

The Wilpons will still be in search of a new buyer for the New York Mets.

Michael Natale

Rob Manfred believes the sale of the Mets has fallen through

MLB's commissioner spoke about the recent reports that the sale of the New York Mets was falling through

Michael Natale

Cohen Private Ventures won't comment on status of stalled deal with Wilpons for controlling interest in Mets

Steve Cohen's office wasn't eager to comment on negotiations hitting a snag.

Rick Laughland

Only the Wilpons could create a mess where Steve Cohen is ready to rescind offer to take majority control of Mets

Nightmares are ensuing for Mets fans.

Rick Laughland