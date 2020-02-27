Amazin' Clubhouse
Tim Tebow belts homer to the roar of approving Port St. Lucie crowd

Rick Laughland

Tim Tebow isn't giving up on his big league dreams anytime soon and the former Heisman Trophy winner gave fans another reason to believe he can make the jump from the minors to the pro ranks. 

The Mets slugger rocketed a pitch over the outfield wall in the Mets 9-6 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday. 

Newly hired manager Luis Rojas has been thrilled with what he's seen from the celebrity minor leaguer. 

“The raw power is just phenomenal,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said earlier this spring. “The good athlete that he is, and as coachable as he is, he’s going to keep improving in every area.”

Even Tebow himself admits that Tuesday's deep ball wasn't just an aberration, better yet an indication of his true improvement at the plate as he tries to master his craft. 

“I had a chance to see a few [pitches], and just tried to be tight and on time,” said Tebow, who also walked twice in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. “It feels really good. I feel like I’m seeing the ball pretty good.”

Tebow will play for Team Philippines in the World Baseball Classic qualifier in order to get more higher level baseball experience. The Amazin's have a log-jam in their outfield and are preparing for the strong likelihood that Yoenis Cespedes won't be ready for opening day. While Tebow continues to make strides during Spring Training, it's not clear if there is even a spot for him on the major league roster even if he earns a spot. 

