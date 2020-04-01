Al Leiter proposes creative ideas for when MLB season resumes

Amazin' Clubhouse
Rick Laughland

Al Leiter is one of the most beloved Mets' pitchers of the past few decades. Even fans of the Amazin's will forgive his time in the Bronx and as a Yankees broadcaster. 

With the baseball world in a holding pattern, Leiter is itching to get players back on the field. 

“I think because guys are so responsible and so regimented with their routine and process that just because they are not in Port St. Lucie or Tampa, they are still getting in their work,” Leiter said. “Maybe it’s only two weeks of spring training. ‘Hey, come down here, we’re not going to play many games, if any, get it together, a few side days.’

As far as what fans can expect to see once baesball is back, Leiter hints that managers will be cautious with their players' pitch counts.  

“You are probably going to see expanded rosters, especially with pitchers. Come out, have starters go three innings and let that be the norm in the real big-league game for a couple of go-arounds. That is your biggest concern is making sure some dude doesn’t go out and throw 100 pitches in his first outing.”

It's unclear when baseball will be back in action, but Leiters feels that any type of competition, even intrasquad games would be a good thing. 

“If I were playing right now, it’s a matter of getting teams to start playing again so we all could start getting paid,” Leiter said. “Do I want to sit in Port St. Lucie for a few weeks? No. Let’s get going. Maybe they don’t even have to go down there, just go to your big-league stadium. Do intrasquad games and let’s go.”

COVID-19 has impacted every corner of the globe. Baseball and professional sporting leagues have been halted to a standstill and Leiter is in awe of the impact it's having on his sport. 

“When you really peel it back with the layers of disappointment it really is almost endless with respect to how one entity affects so many layers of groups of people and industry and economics of it and enjoyment and fulfillment and all of it,” Leiter said, referring to the coronavirus. “It goes multiple, multiple layers.”

