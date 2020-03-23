Former Met Matt Harvey Seen Pitching on a Quiet Baseball Field

Remember him? He was once the apple of the eye of New York Mets fans everywhere. When he pitched, people stopped, and watched. He was supposed to be the ace. Supposed to be one of the best in the game.

Supposed to be … Supposed to be …

He’s Matt Harvey. The same guy who once dazzled Mets fans with his 95 mph heater and toughness during his first full season in the big league’s in 2013, and whose star quickly faded into obligatory due to both injury and an overall bad attitude.

Now Harvey finds himself unemployed. On Sunday Harvey posted to his Instagram account a short video of himself pitching on what appears to be a local baseball field at a park. There is nobody around (obviously, you may have heard of this thing called COVID-19).

It’s just Harvey, a catcher, and 60 feet and six inches between them. The only thing we can hear in the video are birds chirping in the distance and the sound of a fastball “thumping” into the glove.

Since the Mets dealt Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds in 2018, his career has gone completely downhill. He made only 12 starts for the LA Angels last season in 2019, where he posted an astronomical 7.09 ERA. He got a tryout with the Toronto Blue Jays this winter as a reliever, but a deal never materialized.

Who knows where Harvey will go next in his baseball journey. If you are thinking of a Mets reunion, do we really have to remind you that Matt Harvey wants nothing to do with the Mets?

In September of 2018 Harvey told reporters that he was willing to sign with anyone, but “there is only one team out there I would not sign with.” You can guess which team he was referring to.

Harvey’s tenure in New York did not end well. His own hubris did him more than anything else. He never listened to the desires of Mets brass; was late to team workouts, and at one point drew the ire of his teammates. When the Mets asked him to humble himself and take a stint to Triple-A when things were really going south, he refused.

There is no way he will pitch for the Mets again, and the Mets have no reason to even think about kicking that tire. One has to wonder if Harvey will ever pitch on a major league mound ever again.

A sad story for a player who once had so much potential.