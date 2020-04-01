Former Met Paul Lo Duca calls Alex Rodriguez 'one of the fakest people out there'; takes shot at Jennifer Lopez in radio rant

Let's just say Paul Lo Duca and Alex Rodriguez won't be having dinner anytime soon. The former Met catcher didn't pull any punches when talking about A-Rod's inital denial of using PEDs and his relationship with star-studded entertainer Jennifer Lopez.

“People know, I’m not a fan and I’m sorry,” Lo Duca said Monday on WFAN’s “Moosie and Maggie.”

“Never will be a fan. I just think he’s one of the fakest people out there. The way he gets put on a pedestal now is beyond me.”ud

Lo Duca had his own steroid scandal to deal with but insists that the way he handled his situation was a lot better than Rodriguez.

“I was in the Mitchell Report, something I’ll never be proud of and something that was a mistake of mine a long time ago,” said Lo Duca, who is now a Barstool Sports and Action Network contributor.

“But I owned up to it. I didn’t lie. Owned up to it immediately, it was over with, and people can judge me the way they want to judge me. I could care less. But when you completely lie about it for years after years after years after years, you cash in 260 million and people are like, ‘Well, he’s successful,’ well, hell yeah, he’s successful. He got paid over 500 million in his career, I would hope he has some money where he could do whatever he wants with it. So now his relationship with J.Lo has taken him to a level that he’s a saint, give me a break!”

Lo Duca didn't sign off before taking a final parting blow at A-Rod's wife, Jennifer Lopez, in a rant that took no prisoners.

“And by the way, she did commercials for Fiat,” Lo Duca said. “I’ll never forgive her for Fiat. ‘Cause if J.Lo ever sat that nice, little butt in a Fiat, I’m a 10-foot Indian.”