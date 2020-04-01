Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Former Met Paul Lo Duca calls Alex Rodriguez 'one of the fakest people out there'; takes shot at Jennifer Lopez in radio rant

Rick Laughland

Let's just say Paul Lo Duca and Alex Rodriguez won't be having dinner anytime soon. The former Met catcher didn't pull any punches when talking about A-Rod's inital denial of using PEDs and his relationship with star-studded entertainer Jennifer Lopez. 

“People know, I’m not a fan and I’m sorry,” Lo Duca said Monday on WFAN’s “Moosie and Maggie.”

“Never will be a fan. I just think he’s one of the fakest people out there. The way he gets put on a pedestal now is beyond me.”ud

Lo Duca had his own steroid scandal to deal with but insists that the way he handled his situation was a lot better than Rodriguez.  

“I was in the Mitchell Report, something I’ll never be proud of and something that was a mistake of mine a long time ago,” said Lo Duca, who is now a Barstool Sports and Action Network contributor.

“But I owned up to it. I didn’t lie. Owned up to it immediately, it was over with, and people can judge me the way they want to judge me. I could care less. But when you completely lie about it for years after years after years after years, you cash in 260 million and people are like, ‘Well, he’s successful,’ well, hell yeah, he’s successful. He got paid over 500 million in his career, I would hope he has some money where he could do whatever he wants with it. So now his relationship with J.Lo has taken him to a level that he’s a saint, give me a break!”

Lo Duca didn't sign off before taking a final parting blow at A-Rod's wife, Jennifer Lopez, in a rant that took no prisoners. 

“And by the way, she did commercials for Fiat,” Lo Duca said. “I’ll never forgive her for Fiat. ‘Cause if J.Lo ever sat that nice, little butt in a Fiat, I’m a 10-foot Indian.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Al Leiter proposes creative ideas for when MLB season resumes

Former Met ace shares his thoughts on COVID-19's impact on baseball.

Rick Laughland

Mets players Marcus Stroman and Dominic Smith stay busy preparing for MLB season

Like many MLB players, Stroman and Smith are trying to stay busy.

Michael Natale

Should Mets take a chance and sign Matt Harvey?

There have been crazier things that have been proposed.

Rick Laughland

Pete Alonso talks COVID-19 activities including 'quarantine kayaks' and 'cooking'

Mets' slugger is staying busy during the downtime.

Rick Laughland

Former Mets' manager Bobby Valentine sings 'Meet the Mets' while showing off his baseball memorabilia

The Amazin's will have to wait at least a couple weeks for baseball to be played.

Rick Laughland

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard reportedly underwent successful Tommy John surgery

Syndergaard will miss the entire 2020 season.

Michael Natale

Need a baseball fix? Try MLB 9 Innings 20

Baseball video games can fill gap until baseball returns

Michael Cohen

Mets announce Noah Syndergaard will have elective Tommy John Surgery; WFAN's Mike Frances replies 'You Dummies' in light of COVID-19 outbreak

The WFAN host thinks Mets are being insensitive in light of the health crisis the world is facing.

Rick Laughland

Pete Alonso surprises medical professionals in heartfelt video thanking them for their efforts to fight the coronavirus

Alonso has been a true professional both on and off the field since making it to the big leagues.

Michael Natale

Noah Syndergaard's season ending injury paints clear picture for Mets' starting rotation

Thor won't pitch again until 2021.

Rick Laughland