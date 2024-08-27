Former Mets' Fan Favorite Makes Case For Francisco Lindor to Win NL MVP
This former New York Mets' utility infielder and fan favorite thinks Francisco Lindor is deserving of the National League MVP Award.
Luis Guillorme, who was with the Mets from 2018 to 2023, and was Lindor's teammate for three seasons, believes the shortstop has done enough with both his bat and glove to win the prestigious honor over Los Angeles Dodgers superstar designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
While Ohtani is on pace to become the first player in MLB history to achieve the 50/50 mark, he is strictly a DH, which is why Guillorme points to Lindor's value defensively as a reason to consider him as the MVP.
“On the offensive side, it’s shown that when he goes, that team goes,” Guillorme told the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast. “It’s not a knock on (Shohei) Ohtani, but Lindor is out there playing defense every day. Shohei, at least this year, he can’t pitch so it’s a little different. Lindor is doing it on both sides of the ball, and that’s just a little more impressive right there.”
Ohtani is also a Cy Young caliber starting pitcher, but is recovering from Tommy John surgery. This has forced him to exclusively serve as a batter in 2024.
Lindor (6.6) currently holds the edge over Ohtani (6.2) in fWAR entering play on Tuesday. Ohtani's numbers offensively are better overall, but Lindor is still slashing .269/.339/.487 with a .826 OPS, 27 home runs (5th in NL), 78 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. He is on pace for his second straight 30/30 season.
And the 30-year-old's glove has been something to take note of as he is tied for second among all shortstops in baseball with 15 Outs Above Average and 11 runs prevented, per Baseball Savant.
Guillorme has seen firsthand just how good Lindor has been during their time as teammates together. It's not just Lindor's bat, but his defensive skills make a great impact as well.
At this point, the NL MVP race could come down to two players in Ohtani and Lindor.