Former Mets' Fan Favorite Signs With NL Wild Card Competitor
The New York Mets will be facing an old friend on their brutal upcoming road trip.
Following their series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Mets will have to travel back out west to face the National League's top two Wild Card teams in the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks for six straight games.
Once they reach Arizona, they will see a former fan favorite in the opposing dugout. On Tuesday, the Diamondbacks signed infielder Luis Guillorme to a major league contract, as Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase first reported.
This will be Guillorme's third different team already in the 2024 season after stops with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.
Guillorme signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Braves in the offseason and made their Opening Day roster as a utility infielder. However, the versatile Guillorme lasted just 10 games in Atlanta before getting traded to the Angels on May 9 for a player to be named later.
Guillorme spent 51 games with the Angels, but hit an anemic .231 with a .600 OPS in 104 at-bats. Los Angeles released him on August 18 and he was scooped up by the injury plagued Diamondbacks two days later.
Arizona recently lost All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte to a sprained left ankle, so a move to bring in another infielder makes sense.
Guillorme, who spent six seasons (2018-2023) with the Mets as a regular utility infielder, will now get a chance at revenge against his former team.
The Diamondbacks currently hold the second NL Wild Card spot and sit 4.5 games up on the Mets, who are on the outside looking in entering play on Tuesday night.