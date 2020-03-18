Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson supports entire MLB shutdown following coronavirus outbreak

The sports world has approached unprecedented times, as the outbreak of the coronavirus has forced countless sports leagues to shut down. For the MLB, Spring Training has been canceled and the regular season has been delayed, however, players across the league have still been working out at facilities.

Former New York Mets general manager and current consultant for the Oakland Athletics Sandy Alderson has made it clear that he believes the MLB should totally shut down following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"I would be surprised if anybody is in camp after the next two or three days, because number one it doesn’t make any sense from a baseball standpoint, if the season is not going to start until maybe June 1," Alderson said in a phone conversation with The New York Post earlier this week. “And secondly, it doesn’t make any sense in terms of setting an example for the rest of the population to have a bunch of athletes running around playing catch. That does not constitute social distancing."

Alderson makes a fair point when talking about what's going on within our society. Countless businesses are on their way to being forced to close and people are being asked to stay home to prevent the spread of this disease.

The phrases that keep popping up are social distancing and self-quarantining; both initiatives to prevent the coronavirus from further spreading.

So in Alderson's eyes, with a majority of the population currently staying home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it wouldn't make much sense to allow MLB players to continue to work out at their respected Spring Training facilities.

We'll see what the MLB's next move is. This is a story that continues to feature new developments. For now, MLB players can work out at these facilities. But, it would not be surprising to see the MLB totally shut down indefinitely within the next few days.