Former Mets Pitcher Leading the American League in ERA
Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo is making waves in the American League with a remarkable performance as a starting pitcher.
Leading the league with an impressive 1.66 ERA, Lugo has proven to be a force on the mound, boasting a 6-1 record with 48 strikeouts and a stellar 0.96 WHIP across 59.2 innings pitched.
Lugo's resurgence begs the question: did the New York Mets let go of a potential star? The Mets' decision-makers made a series of questionable moves regarding Lugo, initially shifting him to the bullpen despite his success as a starter. Then, two years ago, they opted to let him go in free agency, a decision that now appears to be a major blunder.
Fast forward to the present, and Lugo's performance speaks for itself. Not only has he excelled in his role as a starting pitcher for the Royals, but he's also outshining every starting pitcher on the Mets' roster. His dominance on the mound has elevated him to the status of a potential Cy Young contender, with his stellar ERA and impressive stats making a strong case for the award.
For the Mets, Lugo's success serves as a painful reminder of what could have been. As Lugo continues to dazzle on the mound, both he and the Royals are reaping the rewards of his undeniable talent and resilience.
If he maintains his current trajectory, Lugo could potentially find himself hoisting the AL Cy Young Award at season's end, further highlighting the Mets' inability to evaluate talent and regretting the decision to move him to the bullpen and then let him slip away in free agency.