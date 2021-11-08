Former Mets Reliever Pedro Feliciano Passes Away At Age 45

Tragic news hit the baseball world on Monday morning, as MLB unexpectedly lost one of Its former players way too soon.

According to ESPN's Eduardo Perez, ex-Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away in his sleep last night at the age of 45.

"Just found out that former Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45 years young. He was a really good released but a better person off the field. He will be missed #Leones #Cangrejeros. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family. #sad," tweeted Perez on the morning of Nov. 8.

Feliciano was selected in the 31st round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 1995. He signed with the Cincinnati Reds in free agency in 2002, before getting traded later in the year to the Mets for left-hander Shawn Estes and cash considerations.

Although the Detroit Tigers claimed him off waivers in October of 2002, he was released two months later and re-signed with the Mets prior to the 2003 season.

Feliciano initially made his big-league debut with the Mets in '02, and would go on to endure four different stints with the club across nine seasons.

The lefty led the majors in appearances from 2008-2010, pitching out of the Mets bullpen. However, the overuse eventually caught up to him.

After signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Yankees in 2011, Feliciano dealt with shoulder issues, which required surgery. He never logged an inning with the Yankees across two seasons.

Over the course of 484 career appearances as a reliever, Feliciano had a 3.33 ERA.