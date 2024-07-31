Former Mets Superstar Gives Honest Assessment About Brandon Nimmo
One former New York Mets superstar has nothing but good things to say about outfielder Brandon Nimmo.
Former Mets star David Wright spent some time with SNY's Steve Gelbs on Tuesday and had extremely high praise for the player and person Nimmo has become since being drafted by New York in the first round of the 2011 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft.
"He's if not the leader, one of the leaders in that clubhouse," Wright said to Gelbs. "It's really fun to see how he's evolved as a player but also as a leader and as a teammate. I can't say enough good things about Brandon. He's one of my favorite players that I played with and one of my favorite players now to watch.
"He provides that role model. With my kids, I'll say 'You see Brandon Nimmo?' That's the way you should play the game and that's the way you should go about your business so I can't say enough good things."
Wright and Nimmo overlapped on the Mets from 2016-2018 and Nimmo has taken over as one of the leaders of the team over the last few years. The Mets are looking to make some noise this season and have completely turned things around after a bad start to the season and Nimmo's performance is a major reason why.
If you have someone like Wright singing your praises that much, it shows how important Nimmo is not only on the field but in the clubhouse as well. He has developed into a true fan-favorite, but it sounds like it isn't just fans who love Nimmo.
