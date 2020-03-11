Alex Rodriguez says he'd consider buying the Mets on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Appearing The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez indicated that he has interest in buying the New York Mets from the Wilpons.

“A lot of people don’t know this, growing up I was a big Mets fan and with the exception of my daughter’s birth; both of them, the best years of my life were 1986 and 2009 when we [New York Yankees] won. So I will say this: if the opportunity came up, I would certaintly look at it.”

Back in 2000, Rodriguez was within an eyelash of joining the Metropolitans. His agent, Scott Boras, had some lofty contract demands and requirements of the team to allow the megastar to market himself across the city.

While the price became too steep for former Mets General Manager Steve Phillips, A-Rod would go on to sign with the Texas Rangers before joining the Yankees for the last stop of his career that was littered with ups and downs, but produced a 2009 World Series title.

Mets fans can't help but think what if Rodriguez had been on-board with the sqaud from Queens and how it could have changed the fate of the franchise.

As the Wilpons are quietly going about their business, but still entertaining offers for the franchise, the power couple of Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez would certainly have the capital to consummate a deal. The question still remains how hefty are the Wilpon's demands and is their desire to maintain control of the franchise for the forseeable future going to be a major deterrent for prospective buyers?