Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Alex Rodriguez says he'd consider buying the Mets on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Rick Laughland

Appearing The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez indicated that he has interest in buying the New York Mets from the Wilpons. 

“A lot of people don’t know this, growing up I was a big Mets fan and with the exception of my daughter’s birth; both of them, the best years of my life were 1986 and 2009 when we [New York Yankees] won. So I will say this: if the opportunity came up, I would certaintly look at it.”

Back in 2000, Rodriguez was within an eyelash of joining the Metropolitans. His agent, Scott Boras, had some lofty contract demands and requirements of the team to allow the megastar to market himself across the city. 

While the price became too steep for former Mets General Manager Steve Phillips, A-Rod would go on to sign with the Texas Rangers before joining the Yankees for the last stop of his career that was littered with ups and downs, but produced a 2009 World Series title. 

Mets fans can't help but think what if Rodriguez had been on-board with the sqaud from Queens and how it could have changed the fate of the franchise. 

As the Wilpons are quietly going about their business, but still entertaining offers for the franchise, the power couple of Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez would certainly have the capital to consummate a deal. The question still remains how hefty are the Wilpon's demands and is their desire to maintain control of the franchise for the forseeable future going to be a major deterrent for prospective buyers? 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Mets Target Yasiel Puig?

Conforto Injury could force Mets to sign a free agent outfielder.

Michael Cohen

Michael Conforto's injury opens the door for Yoenis Cespedes to claim outfield spot on Opening Day

Mets' outfielder hurt during Spring Training.

Rick Laughland

Jacob deGrom given overall rating of 99 in MLB The Show 20

deGrom is one of four players with the 99 rating in MLB The Show 20.

Michael Natale

Mets re-assign Tim Tebow to minor league camp

Tebow had just 13 at-bats with the Mets this Spring Training.

Michael Natale

Mets set to retire Jerry Koosman's number on June 13 against Nationals

Amazin's to fire an all-time great franchise player.

Rick Laughland

The Mets Made the Most of their Time on Air

Mets Take Part in ESPN "All Access" During Spring Game.

Michael Cohen

J.D. Davis expects to be ready for Opening Day

Davis injured his shoulder last week while diving for a ground ball.

Michael Natale

Mets pitcher Steven Matz responds to reported Yankees trade rumors

Very rarely do the New York Mets and New York Yankees make trades together.

Michael Natale

Yankees reportedly interested in Steven Matz; Mets could request Miguel Andujar in return

The Long Island Native is garnering interest from the pitching-needy Bronx Bombers.

Rick Laughland

Tragedy strikes former Mets First Baseman John Olerud as his daughter dies at 19

The two-time All-Star has suffered an unthinkable loss.

Rick Laughland