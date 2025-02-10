Francisco Álvarez Makes Firm Claim About Mets’ Lineup
Now that the Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror and pitchers and catchers have reported to New York Mets spring training in Port St. Lucie, baseball season is officially underway.
On Monday morning, the Mets unveiled their spring training roster, which currently includes 66 players in big-league camp. A few position players have already begun arriving and taking early batting practice, including 2024 NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor.
However, one notable absence is first baseman Pete Alonso, whose reported two-year, $54 million deal—including a player option—has yet to be officially announced by the club.
Until recently, there were lingering questions about who would protect newly signed superstar Juan Soto in the lineup and whether the Mets would have a balanced enough offense. But with four-time All-Star slugger Alonso now back in the fold, expectations are soaring, especially in the eyes of Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez.
“I think we have the best lineup in baseball,” Álvarez told reporters. “We can fight with any team.”
While manager Carlos Mendoza’s preferred batting order remains a mystery for now, he said he had a "pretty good idea" on the top half of the order; most expect this to be Lindor, Soto, and Alonso, with star outfielder Brandon Nimmo and breakout infielder Mark Vientos rounding out the top five and creating a strong lefty-righty balance for New York.
The bottom half of the lineup features a mix of power, speed, and contact. However, a few key X-factors may need to step up if New York is to officially claim the title of MLB’s best offense.
Álvarez, 23, is hoping to recapture the power he displayed two seasons ago, when he slugged 25 home runs and drove in 63 runs over 123 games. In 2024, the promising former top prospect posted a .237/.307/.403 slash line and homered just 11 times in 100 games.
While speaking with the media on Monday, Álvarez claimed to be coming off his "best offseason" yet, admitting that he struggled mentally last year and worked hard to improve in that area of his game. He also mentioned making some mechanical adjustments, including taking his bat off his shoulder and reducing his leg kick.
Also hoping for a bounce-back year is two-time All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil. The 2022 NL batting champion struggled with a career-worst .238/.308/.384 line last year, hitting 12 home runs before a fractured right wrist sidelined him in early September. He returned for a limited role in the NLCS.
The designated hitter and starting center field spots are expected to fluctuate throughout the season. Veterans Jesse Winker and Starling Marte are likely to platoon at DH, with Winker starting against right-handed pitchers and Marte against lefties. Recently acquired speedster Jose Siri, who ranked in the 99th percentile in defensive range last season according to Statcast, will compete with the returning Tyrone Taylor for playing time in the outfield.
On paper, the Mets' 1-through-9 looks impressive. But with Soto aiming to live up to his historic $765 million contract, Alonso receiving a second shot at earning a bigger payday, and key contributors like Álvarez, McNeil, and even Nimmo looking to rebound from down seasons in 2024, plenty of questions remain.
The talent is undeniably there—but whether it translates into baseball's best lineup is yet to be determined.