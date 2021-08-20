Francisco Lindor, Javier Báez Could Rejoin Mets By This Weekend

The Mets could be getting both Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez back from the IL this weekend. Find out the details below.

It's time to party like it is the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Well, almost.

According to manager Luis Rojas, the Mets are "optimistic" that Francisco Lindor (strained oblique) and Javier Báez (back spasms) could possibly return from the injured list by this weekend, or if not, when they return home to face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Báez was placed on the IL retroactive to August 12, which makes him eligible to return on Sunday for the series finale against the Dodgers, while Lindor has been on the shelf since July 17 with a strained oblique.

This duo would give the Mets the smooth middle infield tandem they envisioned, as Rojas says the plan is for Báez to play second base, with Jeff McNeil sliding over to third base and Lindor going back to shortstop.

As Rojas went onto note, Báez is unlikely to play third, and he is comfortable playing McNeil at the hot corner, despite some throwing issues in the past. And they have already had that discussion with him, which has led to a number of pregame reps already. McNeil will also see time in the outfield as well.

When they are activated, Báez and Lindor will reunite as the same smooth double play combination that we saw back in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, where they played together on team Puerto Rico.

Lindor took batting practice from both sides of the plate, and continues to do fielding and running drills, in addition to running at full-speed, per Rojas. Báez took his first two rounds of batting practice on Thursday afternoon and began doing fielding work earlier this week.

The Mets are still discussing whether Lindor and Báez will require rehab assignments, but they are more optimistic at this point that both of them will be rejoining the team shortly, as Rojas said. Not only will this duo provide a major boost up the middle, but to the Mets' struggling lineup as well.

Infielder Luis Guillorme (hamstring) is also progressing well, but Rojas sounded as if it were more likely for him to head out on a rehab assignment before coming back to the Mets.

McCann Update

The Mets shared some promising news on catcher James McCann (back spasms) on Thursday, who is out of the lineup for the third straight game.

As Rojas told reporters, McCann is feeling a lot better today, and some of his back tightness has subsided. McCann could possibly be available off the bench tonight in the series opener with the Dodgers.

The Mets believe he will be able to avoid a trip to the injured list. In order to buy themselves some time with McCann, the Mets called up catcher Chance Sisco on Wednesday, who pinch-hit in the top of the 12th and delivered a go-ahead RBI double on the first pitch he saw.