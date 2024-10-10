Francisco Lindor's Epic Go-Ahead Grand Slam Propels Mets to NLCS
NEW YORK - The New York Mets are headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2015 after knocking off the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 4-1 in Game 4 of the NLDS at Citi Field on Wednesday night.
With the Mets trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor stepped up to produce a signature moment for his team.
Lindor crushed a go-ahead grand slam to right center field off Phillies reliever Carlos Estevez to put the Mets ahead for the first time all night.
Lindor's homer sent Citi Field's sell-out crowd into a frenzy in what was the biggest moment in the ballpark's history. The stadium was shaking during the entire sequence.
Lefty David Peterson breezed through the next two innings in relief before closer Edwin Diaz came on to handle the ninth. Although it wasn't easy for Diaz, who walked the first two batters he faced, the hard-throwing reliever was able to settle down to get the next three batters and secure the series-clinching win for the Mets.
As a result, celebration ensued and the Mets are now moving on to either face the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-seven series in the NLCS.