Inside The Mets

Francisco Lindor's Epic Go-Ahead Grand Slam Propels Mets to NLCS

The New York Mets are heading to the NLCS thanks to a signature moment from their MVP.

Pat Ragazzo

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a grand slam against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a grand slam against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

NEW YORK - The New York Mets are headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2015 after knocking off the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 4-1 in Game 4 of the NLDS at Citi Field on Wednesday night.

With the Mets trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor stepped up to produce a signature moment for his team.

Lindor crushed a go-ahead grand slam to right center field off Phillies reliever Carlos Estevez to put the Mets ahead for the first time all night.

Lindor's homer sent Citi Field's sell-out crowd into a frenzy in what was the biggest moment in the ballpark's history. The stadium was shaking during the entire sequence.

Lefty David Peterson breezed through the next two innings in relief before closer Edwin Diaz came on to handle the ninth. Although it wasn't easy for Diaz, who walked the first two batters he faced, the hard-throwing reliever was able to settle down to get the next three batters and secure the series-clinching win for the Mets.

As a result, celebration ensued and the Mets are now moving on to either face the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-seven series in the NLCS.

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for Sports Illustrated's Mets and Yankees On SI websites. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News