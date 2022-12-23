Giants Sign Ex-New York Mets Outfielder to 2-Year Deal

The San Francisco Giants have signed an ex-Mets outfielder to a two-year deal.

The San Francisco Giants have signed Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million deal that includes an opt out after year-one.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY was first on the agreement and contract and ESPN's Buster Olney had the opt out.

Conforto's deal with the Giants comes just days after Carlos Correa's contract with San Francisco fell through due to a failed physical. The Mets then signed Correa to a 12-year, $315 million deal.

Conforto did not appear in the major leagues last season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The 29-year-old's last campaign in the majors came with the Mets in 2021, but was a disappointing one. In 125 games, Conforto slashed .232/.344/.384 with a .729 OPS, 14 home runs and 55 RBIs.

Prior to this poor season, Conforto was an All-Star caliber corner outfielder for the Mets.

Conforto was drafted by the Mets in the first-round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He has played his entire professional career in Queens (2015-2021). Now, he will be taking his talents to the Bay Area, seeking a bounce back campaign.

