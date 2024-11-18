Here's Why Mets Could Trade Former Top Prospect This Offseason
Brett Baty was once considered one of the brightest prospects in the New York Mets' organization.
He was listed as the Mets' No. 2 overall prospect in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, according to MLB.com. And when he hit a home run in his first Major League at-bat in August 2022, Mets fans were convinced he'd be a future franchise pillar.
However, that has not been the case. Baty has produced a .215 average and .607 OPS in his MLB career, including a .633 OPS in the 2024 regular season.
There's no question that Baty is still a talented player, and his being 25 years old suggests he has plenty of time to figure things out.
But that didn't stop Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly from deeming Baty the Mets' player who's most likely to be traded this offseason in a November 18 article.
"Mark Vientos has cemented himself as the starting third baseman for the Mets. The only way that will change is if Pete Alonso departs in free agency and Vientos shifts to first base, a move that would likely mean an established third baseman is joining the Mets. It's hard to imagine Baty getting runway to be a starter for the Mets next year," Kelly wrote.
"Baty only just turned 25, and The New York Post's Mike Puma reported that the Marlins, among other teams, tried to pry him away from the Mets in the summer. New York likely would prefer not to trade Baty within the division, but they should be able to find a taker this winter," he added.
Time will tell whether the Mets elect to send Baty elsewhere this winter in return for more urgent organizational needs.