How Brandon Nimmo Provided The Offensive Spark The Mets Needed

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo returned from the Injured List on Saturday, providing a spark with a big day at the plate in an 8-3 Subway Series win over the Yankees.

In his first game back in over two months, Brandon Nimmo proved to be the spark plug the Mets' offense has been lacking.

Nimmo had a huge day at the plate from the leadoff spot in his return, producing a 3-for-6 performance with two runs scored to help his team take the first game from the Yankees in the Subway Series.

"I definitely did surprise myself," said Nimmo after Saturday's 8-3 win at Yankee Stadium. "I was planning to go up there and be the gritty me and grind out some at-bats."

The 28-year-old's ability to get on base ultimately set the table for Francisco Lindor and Dom Smith, who drove in a combined four runs on five hits behind him.

"I was really glad to get on base and create some traffic for the guys and they were able to come through," said Nimmo.

The addition of Nimmo helped the Mets score eight runs, their largest total in a game since June 9.

"I think a little bit of change and something new spices things up a little bit," he added. "And I think it helped the guys."

Prior to Friday night's rainout, Nimmo spoke about how his prolonged IL stint taught him to not take anything for granted.

“A huge appreciation for this,” Nimmo said. “Sometimes you get so wrapped up in it that you forget how awesome this is and I think this injury has just shown me again how blessed I am to get to do what I am doing."

“I get to come here. I get to work and play in Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, so I have a great appreciation for being here and being healthy and able to play.”

And Nimmo's return to the lineup was exactly what the Mets and manager Luis Rojas envisioned.

"He did what he expected to do offensively with him getting on base," said Rojas. "He's aggressive and he showed it today. He got us going."

Nimmo is now batting .333/.435/.444 with an .880 OPS in 22 games this season.