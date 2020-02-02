The New York Mets are in the midst of the longest championship drought in the franchise's history. The Mets have not been World Series champions since 1986, 33 years ago.

The Mets last appeared in the "Fall Classic" in 2015 when they were defeated in five games by the Kansas City Royals. Since the "Amazin's" improbable run to the World Series four season's ago, the club has not looked close to returning to the game's biggest stage.

With Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs kicking off in less than hours in Miami it raises the question: When will the New York Mets return to the World Series?

The franchise seems habitually stuck in neutral, and can never seem to get out of their own way. Whether it be Yoenis Cespedes' litany of injuries, or the hiring of a manager that never had the opportunity to manage a single game in Major League Baseball due to the part he played in the biggest cheating scandal in the game's illustrious history, for one reason or another, the New York Mets can never seem to catch a break.

Any hope of the Mets returning to the World Series will fall on the shoulders of a young core of players. Two-time reigning CY Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, 2019 National League Rookie of the year Pete Alonso, starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, starting pitcher Steven Matz and 2019 All-Star Jeff McNeil will determine how successful the 2020's will be for the franchise.

As if playing in the "Big Apple" is not enough, the Mets top players have the expectations of the Borough of Queens on their plate, not to mention a fan base that is looking to attend another championship parade in the next handful of years. A whole generation of Mets fans have not seen their favorite team raise the World Series trophy over their heads in exaltation. Instead, they have seen their team fall short of expectations nearly every season.

Mets fans should not find themselves discouraged as they sit down and watch Super Bowl 54 on Sunday. Instead, they should feel a sense of hope because the team has many young pieces that will be in Flushing for years to come. A new decade brings new opportunity, and for Mets fans everywhere, they hope more success comes along with it.

As the 2020 season begins in a little less than three months, and expectations are once again high for the Mets, the fan base will have to sit and wait and see if this is the year when they finally break through and are crowned World Series champions once again.