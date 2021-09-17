How The Mets Can Hand The Phillies A Dish Best Served Cold

With the Mets' playoff hopes dangling by a mere thread, they have a chance to keep their chances alive by taking revenge against the Phillies this weekend.

With the Phillies rolling into town in the hunt for a playoff berth, the Mets have a prime opportunity to not only keep their own slim chances alive, but take revenge against their NL East rivals as well.

When these two teams last met, the Phillies swept the Mets in embarrassing fashion at Citizens Bank Park in early-August. As a result, the Mets lost their three month hold on first place in the NL East in this series. And it has pretty much been all down hill for the Amazins' ever since, as they've continued to plummet in the standings.

Now, with just 15 games left to play, the Mets are five back in the Wild Card race and 5.5 back in the NL East. The Phillies on the other hand, are three back in the Wild Card and 3.5 back in the division.

Obviously, the Phillies' postseason odds are a lot stronger than the Mets' chances at this point. But if the Mets actually decide to show up in this three-game set, as opposed to their previous lackluster performance against the Cardinals, they could very well bury the Phillies, thus ruining their playoff dreams.

The Mets would also keep themselves alive in their hunt for October as well, because if they don't capitalize, they will no longer have a pulse with minimal time left to makeup enough ground.

Last weekend, the Mets showed signs of life by taking two out of three from the Yankees in a promising Subway Series showing, which ended with a dramatic victory on Sunday night via Francisco Lindor's three home run game. During this three-game span, the Mets' offense broke out for a total of 24 runs.

But following this series, the Mets went right back into the tank, as they got swept by the Cardinals at home. They were also outscored by a total of 25-10 against St. Louis, which is less than ideal.

“It’s tough to get swept and it’s tough to lose games against teams that you’re fighting for a spot. Like we said when we finished the series against the Yankees and these guys were rolling into the city, but we still have a chance and it’s real that we have a chance,” said manager Luis Rojas after the Mets' 11-4 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday. “I think we can take advantage of the day off tomorrow. It’s needed. We’ve had a lot of long games lately and I think it’s going to come in handy, guys getting rested and then come in to play the Phillies, which is another team that’s in the way.

“So, we’ve just got to keep moving forward, and I pray just that everyone gets that rest tomorrow and then we come in the next day with our best. We’ve just got to keep moving forward. There’s a real chance.”

As Rojas said, the Mets had a much-needed day off on Thursday and the hope is that it will help them come in refreshed for a big weekend series against the Phillies.

They are also expected to get Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) back from the injured list for the series opener tonight, which should help set the table for their offense at the top of the order. The return of Nimmo in the No. 2 hole could provide a major boost to this lineup, given the production they've received from Jonathan Villar out of the leadoff spot.

And it's safe to say that Nimmo is eager to get back out there in order to help his team make a late-push for the postseason.

"Watching last night was killing me," said Nimmo prior to the Mets' series finale loss on Wednesday. "I want to be out there really really badly and be fighting with my guys."

Regardless of their slim chances, the team is still slightly kicking, which means it's do-or-die time. Now or never, the Mets must wake up with their season on the line, and hand the Phillies a cold plate of revenge, after they beat them up in their last meeting. The Mets need to take it personal and show some fight, because their is no more tomorrow with the book coming to a close on the schedule.

It's put up or shut up time - and the Mets know it.

“We’ve just got to go out there and play one day at a time, take care of the Phillies on Friday," said Jeff McNeil. "It starts with that. So we’ve got to get hot, we’ve got to get real hot. Hopefully we can do that and some teams can help us out as well.

“We’re fighting for our lives now.”

Pitching Probables

Friday: Taijuan Walker (7-9, 4.29 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (13-9, 2.86 ERA).

Saturday: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 5.59 ERA) vs. Aaron Nola (7-8, 4.58 ERA).

Sunday: Rich Hill (6-7, 3.88 ERA) vs. Kyle Gibson (10-7, 3.49 ERA).