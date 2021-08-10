How The Mets Can Revive Their Playoff Hopes

The Mets' playoff hopes have taken a huge hit, as they've dropped to third place in the NL East and are 9-15 since the All-Star break. But find out how they can resurrect their chances of capturing the division.

It's no secret that the Mets have severely hurt their playoff chances as a result of losing 9 of their last 11 and going 9-15 since the All-Star break.

After getting swept in Philadelphia over the weekend, the Amazins' are now in third place after losing their three month lead in the NL East.

But there is one way they can bounce back to keep their postseason hopes alive. They don't have to be perfect, no, they don't even need to rip off a significant winning streak.

What they do need -- is to just survive in the month of August. However, the schedule doesn't get any easier because after their three game set with the lowly Washington Nationals during the week, they will face the tall task of playing two NL West powerhouses in the Dodgers and Giants for 13 straight games starting on Friday.

And given the level of optimism surrounding the team right now, the unanimous feeling is that this upcoming stretch will ultimately bury them, by putting a nail in the coffin on the 2021 season.

But that's not the same Mets team that has proven to be a resilient bunch this year, overcoming adversity at every angle, along with a slew of injuries. All they need to do now is what most were expecting from them when they lost a big chunk of their roster to the IL in the first-half. And that's hover around .500 for the rest of the month.

Remaining on their schedule in August, they have the 13 contests against the Dodgers and Giants, along with six games with the Nationals and two with the Marlins (doubleheader). If they go 6-7 against the Dodgers and Giants, and 5-2 versus their two lowly NL East rivals, that would give them an 11-10 record to wrap up the month, which would put them at 67-65 by early-September, and likely still in striking distance due to the struggles of their division this year.

Yes, they have been on a downturn with a 21-30 record over the past 51 games. And yes, they came up small in their biggest moment to date against the Phillies. But there are 51 games left to play and as the late, great Tug McGraw once said: "Ya Gotta Believe," and here's why.

There is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel in the form of reinforcements, possibly arriving either at the end of August or in early-September.

If the Mets' bats can find a way to come out of their horrid season long slump to just produce average numbers offensively, this could allow them to at least break even in August, until Francisco Lindor gets back from his oblique strain. And barring the severity of Javier Báez's left hip tightness, Lindor's return would setup the dazzling middle infield that the Mets envisioned when they acquired Báez at the deadline. And having this tandem of electrifying players would give this lineup the jolt of energy that they have been missing.

Besides Lindor, the Mets are still hopeful that their ace Jacob deGrom (right elbow inflammation) will be able to make his way back to the mound by early-September, as long as all goes well with his next MRI that is scheduled around August 13, which is at the end of this week.

To no one's surprise, the Mets have basically looked lost since losing their two best players in deGrom and Lindor. And this duo's presence has never been missed more, as the team currently endures their toughest period of the season.

Along with deGrom, there is also chance that Noah Syndergaard (right elbow inflammation) will make his long-awaited return to the club around the same time as deGrom, as he just threw a bullpen session off the mound on Sunday at Citzens Bank Park.

And while the return of these three impact players are not necessarily sure things, they resemble hope, despite the bleak outlook surrounding the team right now. So let's play Devil's advocate for a moment, an 11-10 record to finish out the month of August could set the Mets up for a big run in September, as long as all goes according to plan with their injured stars.

In the meantime, the positive outlook that the Mets' players have held during this downward spiral, is not easy, but the right and only thing they can do. They're extremely frustrated internally, and their offensive struggles have become an epidemic at this point, but they have kept their composure.

"The results are frustrating, yes, but I don’t think there’s any frustrating thing about it because we were never out of it, we never folded, we never gave up, we played hard," Pete Alonso said after Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Phillies. "I have no doubt in my mind that this is going to be far behind us. In a week from now, two weeks from now, no one is going to talk about this. It’s going to be over and done with."

Alonso, who is in an 0-for-21 slump at the plate, echoed the consensus amongst the players in the Mets' clubhouse, they believe they are going to turn things around. And although Alonso's comments did not receive the warmest of receptions from the fans, they sent a message to everyone else on the outside, the Mets aren't giving up.

Because that's how this team got to this point -- by not quitting. Their backs are currently against the wall, and while time is running out, there is still light at the end of the tunnel and some form of hope.

As much of a gut punch as this recent stretch has been for the Mets, the season is not over. They still have 51 games to right the ship. Either their best brand of baseball is already behind them, or it still lies ahead, and if option No. 2 is truly the case, then it gives them a pretty good shot at taking back the NL East throne.

For now, they are still within striking distance at 2.5 games back, and they aren't finished yet. If the Mets can just survive over the course of the next three weeks, by hovering around .500, their playoff hopes will still be alive, and by then, they could potentially be getting back some much-needed reinforcements.