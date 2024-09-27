Injured Mets Standout Would 'Enhance the Benefit' of Signing Juan Soto
It isn't news that New York Yankees' 25-year-old superstar Juan Soto will be the hottest free agent on the market this offseason. And it's also not news that the New York Mets are considered favorites to sign him.
Any MLB team bringing Soto on board would significantly alter their franchise. Not only is he a major difference maker right now — which is proven by the .288 batting average, .990 OPS, 41 home runs, and 108 RBIs he has produced for the Yankees so far this season — but his still being so young suggests that he may not have even entered his prime yet, and may have a decade-plus of elite production ahead of him.
Of course, acquiring Soto is going to be extremely costly, and only a few teams have the financial means for such a signing and the willingness to use it on one player. However, the Mets surely check both boxes.
While New York already has a solid roster, a September 27 article from Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston explained why one Mets standout's injury-plagued season makes pursuing Soto even smarter.
"The cross-town Mets should also be considered players for Soto as they look to build on an extraordinary turnaround this season. Adding his bat would give even more pop to an offense that can score runs early and often, while there is room for him in the outfield alongside Brandon Nimmo," Beaston wrote.
"The questions surrounding the other notable outfielder, Starling Marte, and the knee injury that sidelined and slowed him down in the outfield upon his return only enhance the benefit of Soto."
Starling Marte is 35 years old and has struggled to stay healthy for the Mets this season. While he's signed with New York through next season, the possibility of his missing more time next year makes trying to sign Soto even more worthwhile for the Mets.
Not that they needed any extra incentive to sign one of baseball's biggest superstars.