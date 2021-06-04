Inside the Mets: Notebook

Inside the Mets is here to bring you our Friday morning notebook to get you caught up with all the latest news in Mets land.

Good morning, Mets fans! If you stayed up for the entirety of Thursday night's game in San Diego, you are likely sleep deprived this morning.

While you continue to drink your coffee and wake yourself up, Inside the Mets is here to give you the run down on a couple news and notes in Mets land.

Injury Updates

First up, let's start with some injury updates.

The Mets were without third baseman Jonathan Villar last night due to right hamstring tightness.

Despite under going additional tests prior to the game to determine his availability, Villar was unavailable off the bench, according to manager Luis Rojas.

While Villar has managed to avoid the IL so far, Rojas went on to note that he will once again get treatment today and is going to be reassessed to see if he can play in some capacity in Friday night's game.

First baseman Pete Alonso got the night off, which was a planned rest day after returning from the IL earlier this week and playing in all three games in Arizona.

Since Alonso avoided a rehab assignment, the Mets want to make sure they don't ramp him up too quickly coming off a hand sprain.

And last but not least, we have utility man Luis Guillorme, who was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday night in Syracuse. But unfortunately, the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

If all goes well with his rehab, Guillorme should rejoin the Mets by the end of next week, per Rojas.

Citi Field Getting Back to Normal

The Mets announced their intention to increase Citi Field's capacity limit to 33,875 people (78%) when the team returns home a week from today on June 11.

As the ballpark expands its guest list, 90% of these seats will be in fully vaccinated sections.

This plan also comes at a great time, as ticket sales for the remainder of the Mets' 2021 season go on sale tomorrow on Saturday, June 5 at 10 A.M. at Mets.com/Tickets.

Special Events

Mark your calendars, as the organization has set a very exciting and special event this summer involving one of their franchise's all-time great players.

On August 28, the Mets will retire legendary pitcher Jerry Koosman's No. 36 jersey number. The team will honor Koosman with a pregame ceremony prior to their contest with the Washington Nationals.

Koosman helped the Mets capture the 1969 World Series title and is the winningest left-handed pitcher in club history.

What's next?

The Mets will look to bounce back against the Padres tonight after their comeback fell short on Thursday evening. New York is now 27-22 and still in first place with a 3.5 game lead in the NL East.