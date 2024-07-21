Insider Calls These Mets' Hurlers 'Attractive Trade Pieces'
There are several different directions the New York Mets can go at the trade deadline.
New York currently holds the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League with a 50-47 record; they are just a half game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot, but are less than a full percentage point ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are 51-48.
Due to the difference between making and missing the playoffs being so small, the Mets can possibly make a decision on their course of action over the next few games. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the team may sell some of their starting pitchers before the July 31 deadline, depending on their performance to start the second half.
"If the Mets stumble out of the gate the second half – or even try to be a buyer and seller simultaneously – they will have some attractive trade pieces in starters Jose Quintana, Luis Severino and Sean Manaea," Nightengale wrote.
Severino and Quintana will both be unrestricted free agents after the season, while Manaea has a $13 million player option that he can decline. With this in mind, it would make sense for the Mets to get prospects in return for these players instead of letting them walk for nothing, especially if they miss the playoffs.
However, with the Mets carrying momentum into the second half and currently in possession of a playoff spot, it seems more likely that they will go for it and keep each pitcher.
At this point, the chances of New York trading Severino are slim to none; the 30-year-old is enjoying a resurgent season with a 3.58 ERA, 4.26 FIP, and 1.18 WHIP, along with 88 strikeouts against 40 walks. Severino's 115.2 innings pitched are already his most since 2018, and he has a 7-3 record in 19 starts. He's a major reason why the Mets are in the playoff hunt, and has shown legitimate interest in staying in Queens on a long-term deal, so the Mets will likely put him off limits.
As for Manaea, he leads New York's pitching staff with a 1.3 fWAR. The 32-year-old southpaw also has a 3.73 ERA, 3.86 FIP, and 1.24 WHIP in 101.1 innings. His performance isn't quite as integral to the team as Severino's, but he's still one of the Mets' most dependable starters this year.
Finally, Quintana is the main pitcher the Mets should consider trading. The veteran lefty has a 4.13 ERA, 5.01 FIP, and 1.26 WHIP, with 79 strikeouts against 34 walks; most of his value comes as an innings eater, as he's thrown 102.1 frames this season. With New York already having a pair of lefties in the rotation (Manaea and David Peterson), along with the imminent return of ace Kodai Senga, Quintana appears to be the odd man out. But with so many question marks surrounding the rotation (particularly Severino and Senga's abilities to stay healthy), the Mets should also keep him around for the rest of the year due to his durability.
Ultimately, while there is logic for the Mets to trade one of their starters for prospects, doing so would detract from their top priority this season: making the postseason. Their pitching has been good enough so far to be in a playoff spot as of now, so it would make more sense for New York to add reinforcements at the deadline (particularly in the bullpen) and maintain the momentum they've built over the past two months.