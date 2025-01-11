Insider Conveys What Mets Must Do to Maximize Juan Soto Signing
The New York Mets signing superstar slugger Juan Soto has, at the very least, most likely cemented them as a perennial playoff team for the foreseeable future. And the other signings they've made this offseason (such as bringing Sean Manaea back to Queens and acquiring Frankie Montas) have made them a heavyweight in the NL East.
But the Mets aren't content with merely making the MLB playoffs; especially after they advanced to the NLCS last season. They're looking to win World Series titles.
And The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden seems to believe that New York still has additional moves to make if they're to get the most out of having Soto, which he conveyed in a January 10 article.
"The Mets outbid the Yankees to win the Soto sweepstakes, but in the end grossly overpaid, even for a generational player, because their owner could. However, Soto brings high energy, charisma and elite on-base skills," Bowden wrote.
"To get the most out of Soto’s abilities, I think they must re-sign Pete Alonso or acquire another big bat to provide protection directly behind him in the lineup to prevent teams from intentionally walking him in key spots."
Bowden then continued, "President of baseball operations David Stearns again sought to build their rotation around shorter-term free-agent deals; I liked the moves despite the risk that comes with that type of strategy. Bringing back Manaea was the key and Montas was the best risk based on how he finished last season. Holmes, who will attempt to transition from reliever to starter, will probably end up back in the bullpen."
Bowden's big question for the Mets was, "Can they bring back Alonso to play first base and give Soto protection in their lineup?"
It appears that Alonso and the Mets are working toward a deal. Bringing him back would undoubtedly add a ton of lineup protection for Soto and solidify what has already been an impressive offseason.