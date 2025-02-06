Insider Feels Mets, Cubs Target Dylan Cease Unlikely to be Traded
Despite initial and intriguing reports that the New York Mets were having trade talks with the San Diego Padres regarding starting pitcher Dylan Cease, the righty may be staying in San Diego after all.
Speaking on his weekly Bleacher Report live stream on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes that the Padres are unlikely to trade Cease. Heyman also noted that if a deal would transpire, the Mets and the Chicago Cubs are viewed as the top suitors to possibly land the ace.
Trading for Cease was always going to have a very high asking price from the Padres, especially after his great first season in San Diego.
After getting traded to the Padres by the Chicago White Sox last offseason, the 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar first season in the National League. In 33 starts, Cease went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 224 strikeouts across 189.1 innings. The righty hurler also tossed a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals on July 25, which was only the Padres' second no-no in franchise history.
While the Mets seem to have their starting rotation set for the 2025 season, it is probably the one area on their team that has the biggest question mark. Even though they brought back Sean Manaea, the lefty is now 33 years old and is coming off a season where he set a new career-high in innings pitched and admitted towards the end of the season of being exhausted. Plus, Kodai Senga missed all but one start during the regular season last year, and made just three postseason appearances where he wasn't particularly sharp. So there is no guarantee he can return to his 2023 All-Star form.
New York's rotation is also expected to feature lefty David Peterson, who is looking to prove that his career-year in 2024 was not a fluke. Frankie Montas, one of the new additions to the rotation, has had to deal with injuries and inconsistencies over the last couple of seasons. Finally, reliever Clay Holmes is anticipated to be a starter at the big league level for the first time since 2018, which is a major gamble.
The numerous questions surrounding the Mets' rotation heading into this season is perhaps why they have engaged in trade talks about Cease. But after a very strong first season in San Diego, the Amazins' may end up having to roll with the pieces they currently have for the upcoming season, especially with the Padres' expected high asking price.