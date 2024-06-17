Insider Floats Intriguing Pete Alonso Blockbuster Trade Idea Between Mets And AL Club
The New York Mets have been on fire lately, but there is still a bit of a ways to go in terms of getting back to .500 as they sit with a record of 33-37 in the midst of a five-game winning streak.
So, if this recent stretch proves to be a mirage, and the Mets fall back down to earth, they would likely be back on track as expected sellers by next month’s trade deadline.
Enter MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic, who floated a potential blockbuster trade between the Mets and Minnesota Twins surrounding superstar first baseman Pete Alonso.
As Bowden proposed, the Mets could send Alonso, a rental bat, to the Twins for a trio of prospects: first baseman Alex Kirilloff, impressive 24-year-old righty starting pitcher David Festa who has 81 strikeouts in 54 innings (13 starts) in Triple-A this season, and 21-year-old versatile infielder Luke Keaschall, who can play third base, shortstop and second. Keaschall is hitting .335 with a .447 on-base percentage between High-A and Double-A ball this year.
This move would benefit the Mets in the long-term and help the Twins become serious playoff contenders in the AL if they are able to pair Alonso with Carlos Correa in their infield.
At the moment, the Mets are focused on climbing back into contention, and are only 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the NL. For that, this trade idea will have to wait. But if the Mets become sellers in late-July, Bowden’s proposed trade makes a ton of sense.