Insider Predicts Mets' Rejuvenated Slugger to be All-Star, Projects 3 Notable Snubs

The New York Mets could have at least one NL All-Star next month, but MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes three other stars will be snubbed.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is greeted by outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
After an abysmal, but typical (for his career) slow start to the 2024 season, this New York Mets' star has been scorching hot at the plate while playing Gold Glove caliber defense in the field.

This man is shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is slashing .320/.377/.584 with a .961 OPS, six home runs and 16 RBIs in his past 30 games. He was moved to the leadoff spot in May and has found his swing ever since while hitting the ball to all fields with authority.

On the season, Lindor is batting .246 with a .755 OPS, 13 home runs and 39 RBIs in 78 games. And as previously mentioned, he is making his usual impact up the middle with his stellar skillset at short.

The Mets acquired the 30-year-old from Cleveland in a blockbuster trade in January of 2021 and later dished out a massive 10-year, $341 million contract extension to him on the eve of Opening Day several months later. For the first time since coming to Queens, Lindor could make the NL All-Star team, as MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic predicted.

With the way Lindor has played this season, despite a .210 average and .684 OPS in a rough April, he is deserving of an All-Star nod this year. Rosenthal believes it will happen for the shortstop in his fourth season with the Mets. New York won't have any starters on the team but they definitely will have a reserve or multiple.

Beyond Lindor, the Mets have some other stars, who could be selected, but Rosenthal has them as notable omissions: bounce-back starter Luis Severino, red-hot DH J.D. Martinez and outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Young star catcher Francisco Alvarez could make a case for himself, but he missed two months after undergoing thumb surgery in late-April. Third baseman Mark Vientos has been impressive as well, but did not take over a starting job until about a month ago.

