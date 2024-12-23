Inside The Mets

Insider Says Industry Believes Mets Will Bring Back Pete Alonso

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal sees the New York Mets bringing back franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso.

Logan VanDine

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates scoring on an RBI from right fielder Starling Marte (6, not pictured) with New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Mets have been very busy this offseason in improving their team after reaching the NLCS for the first time in nine years.

Another possible move that remains unclear is bringing back slugging first baseman Pete Alonso, who after spending his first six seasons as a pro in New York, is now a free agent for the first time in his career.

While the Polar Bear's return to the Mets is still uncertain at this point, with little buzz about his market being made public, this baseball insider thinks it's likely that come the 2025 season, Alonso will be back in Queens.

Speaking on the Fair Territory podcast, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said, "The entire industry believes (the Mets) are going to re-sign Pete Alonso."

This news also comes after several teams across MLB including the New York Yankees began filling their voids at the first base position as well as Jim Bowden of The Athletic reporting on Monday that a deal between the two sides could happen "sooner rather than later."

Alonso, 30, is coming off a disappointing season on offense as he slashed just .240/.329/.459 with a career-worst .788 OPS with 34 home runs and 88 RBI across 162 regular season games.

Rosenthal also spoke about the Mets' potential interest in acquiring third basemen Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman, but New York may wind up keeping Mark Vientos at the hot corner following a breakout season in 2024.

Alonso has made it clear that he wants to remain in Flushing, Queens for life. And despite turning down a reported seven-year, $158 million contract extension during the 2023 season, a deal to lockup the power-hitting first baseman could come to fruition this winter. Alonso played a key role in the team's deep playoff run from last year. Not to mention the first base market has essentially evaporated in the last few days.

