Insider Says New York Mets' Star 'Not Going Anywhere'
After looking like they were going to be sellers for the second straight year, the New York Mets have gone 20-8 since May 30 in what has been a remarkable turnaround.
Now, they will likely look to add bullpen help at the deadline, and the trade rumors surrounding their franchise cornerstone, Pete Alonso, who will be a free agent after the season ends, have pretty much fizzled out.
In a conversation with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on MLB Network's High Heat, Russo made the statement that the Mets won't be dealing Alonso at the trade deadline to which MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post concurred.
"I agree with you. Alonso (is) not going anywhere," Heyman said. "They're trending by at this point; they're back up to .500....They have an obvious need in the bullpen."
Even prior to the Mets' resurgence, trading Alonso might not have made sense considering both parties are hoping to reach a long-term deal with one another in the offseason. Shipping Alonso out at the end of July could hurt the Mets' chances of re-signing him in the winter. And at this point, New York is only one game out of the final NL Wild Card spot and a 1.5 games back of the second position in a weak race.
Alonso got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but has picked things up with a .322/.423/.593 slash line, a 1.016 OPS, four home runs and 16 RBIs in his last 15 games. Alonso flipped back to the cleanup spot about a month ago, where he has resided for the majority of his career, and has found his stroke ever since. The 29-year-old is hitting .247 with a .810 OPS and 18 homers in 83 games in 2024.
Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension from the Mets during the 2023 regular season, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post. He is believed to be seeking at least $200 million (USA TODAY Sports) and 9-10 years on a long-term deal (Sports Illustrated). Time will tell whether the Mets re-sign him, but it appears that he will not be traded at the end of July.