Insider Says Trading Top Prospect For Bounce-Back Starter Will Boost Mets' Playoff Odds
The New York Mets have been red-hot in the month of June, winning 15 of their last 21 and sitting just one-game back of the third-and-final Wild Card spot in the National League.
So despite being viewed as imminent sellers by late-May, it appears that the Mets will instead be making some deals at the trade deadline to improve their club at the end of next month.
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic, who is a former GM, the Mets should trade top prospect catcher Kevin Parada to the Detroit Tigers for bounce-back right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
Bowden believes the addition of Flaherty would dramatically increase the Mets' playoff chances and boost their starting rotation.
Flaherty, 28, is having a nice season with Tigers, posting a 5-4 record, 2.92 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and 108 strikeouts across 14 starts (83.1 innings).
Although the Mets are very much back in the playoff race, the word is that they will still consider trading veteran pitchers on expiring deals such as Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana. The thinking behind this potential plan stems from the fact that ace Kodai Senga is expected to return from the IL after the All-Star break, and young promising righty Christian Scott will be called back up in the near future.
In a transition year, the Mets have a shot to make the postseason, but they are unlikely to sell any major prospects at the deadline. That said, Parada could be a different case, though. The soon-to-be 23-year-old was a Mets' first-round draft pick in 2022 out of Georgia Tech, but the organization already has their catcher of the future in Francisco Alvarez. Oddly enough, Parada is actually three months older than Alvarez despite only being at Double-A Binghamton at this point in time. Parada is also having a down campaign in Double-A, hitting just .209 with a .653 OPS and seven home runs for Binghamton in 54 games.
On the other hand, Parada could wind up panning out, and potentially switch positions with Alvarez blocking him at the big-league level. His ceiling is probably the reason the Mets wouldn't trade him for a rental in Flaherty, even if it would help this year's team.
Expect the Mets to make some minor moves at the deadline if they're still in contention for a Wild Card spot, but don't anticipate president of baseball operations David Stearns selling off any future pieces for short-term gain.