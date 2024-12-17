Is This Top Prospect Playing His Way Onto Mets' Opening Day Roster?
After an impressive showing during the last few weeks of the 2024 regular season, top prospect Luisangel Acuña may be playing his way onto the New York Mets' Opening Day roster in 2025.
Acuña, who was traded to the Mets from the Texas Rangers for All-Star starting pitcher Max Scherzer at the 2023 trade deadline, has put up head-turning numbers in the Venezuelan Winter League this offseason.
In 32 games, the 22-year-old is batting .337 with three home runs, 17 RBI, and an impressive .914 OPS, while swiping 18 bases for good measure. New York's top prospect is also showcasing his versatility on defense, as the young star has played second base, shortstop, and center field.
These stats this winter shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as Acuña made quite the first impression in the major leagues. Despite struggling in Triple-A, the youngster was called up last September to temporarily replace an injured Francisco Lindor; in 39 at-bats, he batted .308/.325/.641 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and six RBI in 14 games.
Acuña's offensive success in the Venezuelan Winter League is a great sign for the Mets to see; based on these performances, it's becoming increasingly apparent that his brief, successful stint in the big leagues was no fluke. The next step for Acuña is to replicate this success again at Spring Training, which may effectively force the Mets to consider putting him on the Opening Day roster.
Regardless of when the Mets decide that their emerging 22-year-old phenom is major-league ready, he will figure heavily in the team's plans next season and beyond, especially with Jeff McNeil coming off a disappointing and injured-riddled 2024 season. If McNeil opens the 2025 season struggling on offense, it shouldn't be long before Acuña takes over the role as the team's primary utility man.