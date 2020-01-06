It's the One-Year Anniversary of the Mets' Acquisition of J.D. Davis

On January 6th, 2019, the New York Mets made a trade that did not get many fans excited at the time, but has turned out to be one of Brodie Van Wagenen's better moves so far as general manager.

One year ago today, the Mets acquired J.D. Davis from the Houston Astros. The Mets sent minor leaguer's Ross Adolph, Luis Santana, and Scott Manea to the Astros. In addition to Davis, the Mets also received minor league infielder Cody Bohanek in the trade. Little did anyone know this move would turn out to be a great one for the Mets.

Davis was certainly the headliner of the trade, but it was not known just how much of an impact he could have for the team. He appeared in 66 games in two seasons with the Astros, and he ultimately did not get much of an opportunity given the talented roster they had. It was known that he put up pretty big numbers in the minor leagues. The question was could he translate that success to the MLB in given the opportunity? Davis certainly answered those questions in 2019.

2019 turned out to be a breakout year for Davis in his first season with the Mets. He played in a career-high 140 games, and at many times was the Mets' best hitter. At age 26, Davis pretty much notched career-highs in every statistic, including Home Runs (22), RBI (57), Batting Average (.307), and On-Base Percentage (.369).

One of the best moments of his career came in late August. The Mets were in the thick of the Wild Card race and were facing the Cleveland Indians. With two outs and the game tied at three in the bottom of the tenth inning, Davis put together a nine-pitch at-bat, and delivered a clutch walk-off hit to give the Mets the 4-3 victory. Unfortunately the Mets fell short of the playoffs in 2019, but it was a big moment at the time.

Now, here we are one year later, and it looks like Davis will have a pretty big role with the Mets heading into the 2020 season. In 2019, Davis showed that he is a capable MLB player. In 2020, he will look to prove that his 2019 season was not a fluke. Despite the fact that there was not much excitement by Mets fans when the team acquired Davis, there's no denying that he has turned into a fan favorite.

What an awesome story J.D. Davis has turned into. It will be interesting to see how he performs in 2020.