J.D. Davis expects to be ready for Opening Day

Last week, J.D. Davis injured his shoulder while diving for a ground ball at third base. Following the injury, there was reason for concern, but all signs point to it being nothing major after Davis' MRI didn't show any significant damage.

In fact, Davis himself expects to be ready for Opening Day.

"I feel like I'm ready to be ready for Opening Day," Davis said in a video provided by SNY. "I have no set backs or anything right now. Feeling good, feeling strong. All the strength is there, all the range of motion is there. It's just easing it back in."

Davis said the next steps are some live batting practice and working on sliding and diving to make sure the shoulder is fully healed and won't cause any limitations.

Obviously the Mets will be cautious with Davis' shoulder injury during Spring Training, but all signs point to everything being just fine.

Davis was one of the biggest surprises for the Mets in 2019, a year in which he had career-highs in games-played (140), batting average (.307), home runs (22), and RBI (57), among other stats.

The expectation is that the 26-year-old will play a focal part for this Mets team that has a lot of positional depth. At this point, it looks like the majority of Davis' playing time will come in the outfield, but you never know how a season will play out.

For now, the focus for Davis is on making sure the shoulder injury does not linger. He doesn't seem too worried, which is why he expects to be ready for Opening Day.